Home » Investing » How to Invest in Real Estate Without Buying Property

How to Invest in Real Estate Without Buying Property

Real estate income is supposed to be passive income, but there are so many considerations. Instead, consider this method.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
office buildings

Image source: Getty Images

Real estate is often touted as one of the best ways to make passive income. After buying a property, you can simple look forward to years and even decades of collecting cash each and every month. But is it really that easy?

Here’s why Canadians may want to try out another option.

Why buying property is a bad idea

I am simply not a fan of buying property if you’re simply getting into it for passive income. Passive income is passive; therefore, you shouldn’t have to act like it’s a part-time job to do it. And in the case of collecting rents for property, this is something that just is not passive investing.

Buying a property and collecting rental income is a lot more work than it seems. You have to manage the property, address complaints, invest in the property and so on. Even if you hire a management company, this means you’re receiving less cash yet still having to address the issues of your tenants.

Never mind that beyond the actual property management, there are going to be other costs. There are capital gains taxes, property taxes, and a mortgage to pay. And worst yet, if you don’t have someone in your property, this means you could lose out on thousands in income while you wait for someone to move in.

Instead, invest in property the smart way

This is why there are companies that focus their entire attention on property management. It’s not a part-time, passive-income stream, but their careers. And many of these companies are found on the TSX today, where investors can purchase shares of these real estate investment trusts (REIT).

There are many advantages to buying REITs. First off, you have a company managing these properties for you, and you’re merely getting a piece of the action. Then there’s the fact they cost far less for just some shares rather than an entire investment. This also makes the investment less risky, as you’re not sinking hundreds of thousands of dollars into a side hustle that could fail.

Then, of course, comes the dividend income. REITs pay out 90% of taxable income to shareholders, usually in the form of dividends. So, even when your shares drop, you’ll still be collecting dividends while you wait for returns.

A solid REIT option

If you’re looking for a great option among REITs, I would certainly consider Choice Properties REIT (TSX:CHP.UN). Choice REIT offers investors mixed-use properties, with its residential and business properties sitting on top of its commercial properties across Canada in urban centres.

Investors can pick up Choice REIT while it remains a valuable investment, trading at just 8.06 times earnings at the time of writing. It also holds a 5.74% dividend yield, coming out at $0.75 per share annually. And again, it’s managed by a strong team, with properties like Loblaw in its portfolio. So, you can look forward to strong income both through returns and from passive income from dividends.

So, don’t pick up real estate properties that simply don’t offer the security and passive income that comes with REITs. Instead, consider one like Choice REIT for long-term, safe income.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Loblaw Companies. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Happy family father of mother and child daughter launch a kite on nature at sunset
Dividend Stocks

CRA: How Parents Can Fight the CCB Clawbacks, and Increase Income!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The CRA announced clawbacks for those making over $34,863, but an increase of 6.3% in CCB payments. So which can…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Bulletproof Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $15,000

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and impressive dividend track record, investors can bulletproof their passive income by investing in these…

Read more »

You Should Know This
Dividend Stocks

CRA: 3 Ways to Avoid a CCB Clawback

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CCB clawbacks hit parents hard, but by following these steps, parents can increase their CCB payments, while also creating tax-free…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy for Dividends: Fortis Stock or TC Energy?

| Andrew Walker

Fortis and TC Energy are under pressure. Is one stock now oversold?

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices

| Aditya Raghunath

These three TSX dividend stocks allow investors to benefit from a high yield and stock price appreciation, making them top…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Dividend Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Ignore for Passive Income?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge stock looks cheap. Should you buy now or wait?

Read more »

House Key And Keychain On Wooden Table
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Places With the Highest Property Taxes in the Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Property taxes are an important part of society, but with them constantly going up, let's look at the highest ones…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

CPP Isn’t Enough: Here’s How Much You Need to Retire

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CPP payments are great, sure, but they're not going to cover all your expenses. That's why you should take this…

Read more »