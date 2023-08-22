Home » Investing » TFSA 101: Earn $511 Per Month Tax-Free

TFSA 101: Earn $511 Per Month Tax-Free

Here’s how income-seeking investors can use the TFSA to generate more than $500 in tax-free dividends each month.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian investors can use the TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) to generate a steady stream of passive income without having to pay a single dollar in taxes. In recent months, the Bank of Canada has hiked interest rates significantly to combat inflation, making Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) a top investment option right now.

For instance, several GICs offer you an annual interest rate of 5%, making them attractive to income-seeking investors. Inflation has cooled down in recent months and stood at 2.8% in June 2023, so GICs offer you a chance to improve your purchasing power in the near term.

Alternatively, the ongoing stock market correction has driven down valuations of companies across sectors lower, increasing the yields of dividend stocks higher.

You can hold these TSX dividend stocks in a TFSA and earn over $500 each month tax-free. Let’s see how.

SmartCenters REIT

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that pays shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.154, translating to a yield of 7.7%. One of Canada’s largest REITs, SmartCentres is valued at $4.1 billion by market cap.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
SmartCentres REIT$24.081,218$0.154$188Monthly
Slate Grocery REIT$12.552,337$0.072$168Monthly
First National Financial$37.86775$0.20$155Monthly

With 189 properties located in Canada, SmartCentres has $11.8 billion in assets that span 34.9 million square feet, which includes retail and office space. It is forecast to invest close to $11 billion in the next five years, expanding its portfolio of income-generating properties, which should drive future cash flows and dividends higher.

These properties include rental apartments, condos, senior residences, hotels, retail, office, and storage facilities. From shopping centres to city centres, SmartCentres aims to reshare the urban and semi-urban landscape in Canada.

SmartCentres also trades at a discount of 20% to consensus price target estimates.

Slate Grocery stock

A grocery-anchored REIT, Slate Grocery (TSX:SGR.UN), currently offers shareholders a dividend yield of 6.9%. Despite a rising interest rate environment, Slate Grocery’s adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, payout ratio fell by 170 basis points year over year to 96.3%.

The average rent in its portfolio of properties stands at $12.29, which is well below market rates, providing Slate Grocery with enough room to increase rents and improve shareholder value.

Slate Grocery owns and operates real estate in the U.S., which provides Canadians with diversification. With $2.4 billion in assets, Slate Grocery’s strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over time.

First National Financial stock

The final monthly dividend stock on my list is First National Financial (TSX:FN). With a monthly payout of $0.20 per share, First National has a dividend yield of 6.3%. First National is a Canada-based originator, underwriter, and servicer of prime-residential and commercial mortgages.

It has $138 billion in mortgages under administration, making the company one of the largest non-bank mortgage originators in Canada. It is also among the top three players in Canada’s mortgage broker distribution channel.

The Foolish takeaway

The cumulative TFSA contribution room in 2023 has increased to $88,000. If we distribute this amount equally in the three TSX stocks discussed above, you can earn a monthly dividend of 511.

You can use this article as an example of investing in monthly dividend stocks and identifying other companies with strong financials and tasty dividends, further diversifying your portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Happy family father of mother and child daughter launch a kite on nature at sunset
Dividend Stocks

CRA: How Parents Can Fight the CCB Clawbacks, and Increase Income!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The CRA announced clawbacks for those making over $34,863, but an increase of 6.3% in CCB payments. So which can…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Bulletproof Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $15,000

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and impressive dividend track record, investors can bulletproof their passive income by investing in these…

Read more »

You Should Know This
Dividend Stocks

CRA: 3 Ways to Avoid a CCB Clawback

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CCB clawbacks hit parents hard, but by following these steps, parents can increase their CCB payments, while also creating tax-free…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy for Dividends: Fortis Stock or TC Energy?

| Andrew Walker

Fortis and TC Energy are under pressure. Is one stock now oversold?

Read more »

office buildings
Dividend Stocks

How to Invest in Real Estate Without Buying Property

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Real estate income is supposed to be passive income, but there are so many considerations. Instead, consider this method.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices

| Aditya Raghunath

These three TSX dividend stocks allow investors to benefit from a high yield and stock price appreciation, making them top…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Dividend Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Ignore for Passive Income?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge stock looks cheap. Should you buy now or wait?

Read more »

House Key And Keychain On Wooden Table
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Places With the Highest Property Taxes in the Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Property taxes are an important part of society, but with them constantly going up, let's look at the highest ones…

Read more »