Home » Investing » How to Save for Retirement When You’re Not Making a Lot of Money

How to Save for Retirement When You’re Not Making a Lot of Money

Low-income Canadians don’t have to stress about retirement. All it takes is small contributions on a regular basis and smart investments.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Female hand holding piggy bank. Save money and financial investment

Image source: Getty Images

It’s all well and good to tell Canadians they need to start saving. But what if you’re one of the many Canadians making a low income? A low income would be considered household income that falls below 50% of the median after-tax income of Canada. In this case, that would mean 50% of $68,400, as of writing, making $34,200 annually.

This amount certainly makes it hard to save for retirement if you’re just trying to get by, but it can be done. With these three tips and by starting early, you can start saving for retirement no matter what you’re making.

Start small but just start!

The worst thing Canadians can do is put off saving because they fear they don’t have enough. While investing takes research, saving does not. So, a great starting point is to just start! However, if you’re looking for a more concrete answer, here it is.

If you’re making a low income and have just started to budget and try to figure out savings, then start with just 1% of your income. That would mean putting aside just $342 every paycheque. From there, consider making a 1% increase in that amount every quarter, every six months, or whenever you get an increase in pay.

Even just that small amount could create savings of $4,104 in the first year! That makes you all that much closer to your retirement goals.

Safety first

If you’re putting savings aside on a low income, a large portion should be kept safe for as long as possible. In this case, consider investing in 10-year Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GIC) from banks. These fixed interest rates will add on that interest each year! For example, most banks offer a 10-year GIC, which can be around 4%, especially if you put it in a non-cashable GIC. This means you cannot take it out before that 10-year mark, however.

Even so, you’re now adding on 4% in interest each and every year for the next decade! Plus, you can put your cash aside, knowing it isn’t invested in the volatile stock market. Instead, you can look forward to increasing that cash and adding to it whenever you want!

Save some for dividends and reinvest!

Now that you have a large portion of your income towards GICs to keep safe, Canadians on low income can also consider dividend stocks. These are companies that provide passive income through dividends on a regular basis. The benefit is it increases your savings, but you can also use that cash flow to reinvest in other stocks, or your GIC.

For example, let’s say you went with a Canadian bank such as Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO). It currently offers a dividend yield of 5.2%, as of writing. Here is what you could earn from that $4,104 in the first year, with shares increasing back to former 52-week highs.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYPORTFOLIO TOTAL
BMO – today$111.5736$5.88$211.68Quarterly$4,104
BMO – highs$137.6436$5.88$211.68Quarterly$5,166.72

You’ve now earned returns of $1,062.72 from your investment in one year! And you can use the dividend income to continue investing in BMO stock, increasing your savings even further. Do this every year, while making your contributions automatic, and even on a low income, you’ll be able to create a large retirement nest egg over the next few decades.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $5,280 Per Year in Tax-Free Income and Avoid the OAS Clawback

| Andrew Walker

This investing strategy can help Canadian seniors put more money in their pockets.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Pssst: Are Your High-Yield Dividend Stocks Actually Safe?

| Puja Tayal

Some mid-cap stocks slashed dividends and announced a major reorganization. It is time to see if your high-yield dividend stocks…

Read more »

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

Need Passive Income? Turn $15,000 Into $100 Every Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows and high yields, these three TXS stocks can deliver a monthly passive income of $100.

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

Growing Your Retirement Nest Egg? Top Dividend Stocks for Canadian RRSPs and TFSAs

| Andrew Walker

Canadian savers are using their self-directed Registered Retirement Savings Plan and Tax-Free Savings Account to create investment portfolios.

Read more »

Solar panels and windmills
Dividend Stocks

Have $1,000? 2 All-Weather Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some great income stocks? Here’s two all-weather dividends stocks you can buy today and forget about for a…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

This 8.4% Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

| Daniel Da Costa

This top Canadian stock pays a massive dividend and is consistently growing its free cash flow, making it one of…

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

Better RRSP Buy: Enbridge Stock or BCE Stock?

| Andrew Walker

BCE and Enbridge now offer dividend yields above 7%.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

goeasy Stock: A Growth Story About to Surge

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock more than doubled during the pandemic, only to drop back under three digits. Now, it's time to…

Read more »