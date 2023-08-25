Home » Investing » Buy 68 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $337.45/Month in Passive Income

Buy 68 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $337.45/Month in Passive Income

This dividend stock provides stable growth and passive income, which can be incredibly lucrative if reinvested!

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend stocks continue to be hugely popular during this market volatility. The TSX today remains down by about 10% from 52-week highs, as of writing. This puts it in bear market territory and can mean there are some strong long-term deals that investors can pick up.

But if you’re an investor thinking long term, what exactly makes a dividend stock strong enough to weather these market downturns? And how can you use the downturn to your advantage?

Identifying a strong dividend stock

A strong dividend stock is one that has been around for years, ideally decades, and, in that time, made it through several market downturns and recessions. In that time, it’s proven to be a resilient stock that’s able to handle whatever the market has thrown at it.

This usually comes from companies that have proven to be essential to our everyday way of life. While this does indeed include infrastructure stocks, financial institutions, and energy, it also includes some forms of real estate.

That’s why today we’ll be looking at Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) as a strong dividend stock option.

Why Granite REIT is an excellent choice

There are many real estate investment trusts (REIT) out there. Yet if you’re looking for a strong long-term option, I wouldn’t go with the REITs that are usually going to drop during economic downturns. These would be those connected mainly to the retail sector. However, it also can include residential properties.

Right now, both of these sectors aren’t excellent options. That’s why Granite stock is such a great one. Granite is an industrial REIT. Therefore, it handles industrial properties. These are properties that provide storage, assembly, and shipping capabilities. Not only are they still up and running no matter what the market holds, but there is a desperate need for more industrial properties across the country.

This strength was seen during its most recent earnings report. Granite stock reported $108.6 million in net operating income, up $92.8 million from the year before. Its same-property net operating income increased 7.7% as well, with funds from operations up to $77.6 million from $72.1 million. While there were net fair value losses from investment properties, this seems to be a short-term issue due to rising interest rates. Once stabilized, the company expects recovery even here. So, overall, the company went from a net loss to net income in the second quarter, proving its resiliency.

Creating monthly income

If you’re going to get long-term passive income from this dividend stock, the best way is to invest and reinvest over time. Let’s use the example of the next five years, looking at past performance to dictate what the future might hold.

Granite stock currently holds a dividend yield of 4.39%, with shares up 6% year to date. In the last decade, shares have increased at a stable rate at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. Meanwhile, its dividend has grown at a CAGR of 4% right now. Using this, we can see what the next five years could look like for an investment of $5,000.

YEARRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYPORTFOLIO TOTALNEW SHARE PRICENEW SHARES PURCHASED
1$7368$3.20$217.60monthly$5,000$78.553
2$78.5571$3.33$236.43monthly$5,577.05$84.523
3$84.5274$3.46$256.04monthly$6,254.48$90.943
4$90.9477$3.60$277.20monthly$7,002.38$97.853
5$97.8580$3.74$299.20monthly$7,828$105.293

Adding in those last additional shares, you’ll have 83 shares worth $8,739.07! In that time, you would now have $310.42 in annual income. This would create $25.87 in monthly dividend income. Yet returns would be $3,739.07. So, add on your annual dividend income of $310.42, and you have total passive income of $4,049.49. That’s total monthly income of $337.45! What’s more, you’ll have a strong stock in your portfolio, providing immense returns!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

1 Under-$10 Dividend Stock to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

Earn $100/month in passive income with this under-$10 dividend stock.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stocks Yielding North of 7%

| Joey Frenette

Canadian investors can buy Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and two other ultra-high-yielders with their TFSA or RRSP funds.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

This Is by FAR the Easiest Way to Increase Your Passive Income by 9.5%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to increase your passive income without putting your career on the line, this is the best way…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

| Kay Ng

After a meaningful decline in the dividend stock, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a good chance of beating the market!

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Create a Passive-Income Stream of $7,850 With No Upfront Costs

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Retirees need to save for every type of scenario, which is hard without an income stream. That's why this passive-income…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

The Road to Financial Freedom: Top 3 Stocks for Canadian Retirement Accounts

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for a handful of stocks for your retirement account? Here are three options to make the road…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn Your TFSA Into a Gold Mine Starting With $10,000

| Kay Ng

Turn your TFSA into a gold mine one solid dividend stock at a time, starting with this reliable regulated utility.

Read more »