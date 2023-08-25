Home » Investing » You Need to Earn $5,500/Month to Get a $1,855 Maximum CPP Benefit Every Month

You Need to Earn $5,500/Month to Get a $1,855 Maximum CPP Benefit Every Month

Are you retiring in 2023? You can get maximum CPP of $1,855/month if your last monthly income was $5,500 and paid maximum CPP contributions.

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
stock data

Image source: Getty Images

Are you thinking about retirement? What is the maximum you can get from the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) to which you and your employer contribute every month? The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) determines the CPP payout every year. For 2023, the maximum payout you can get is $1,306.57/month if you made the maximum CPP contribution in 40 years of your work life. But if you delay your retirement by five years to age 70, you can get a $1,855 maximum CPP benefit. 

How can you get the maximum CPP benefit? 

The CRA rewards you for delaying your CPP payout. After 65, for every month of delay, the CRA increases your CPP payout by 0.7% till age 70. If you are earning well and don’t need a pension, you can delay your CPP benefit, increasing it by 42% to $1,855, a $549 monthly increase.

Even if you do not qualify for the maximum but average CPP payout of $760.07/month, you can increase this by 42% to $1,079/month.   

Most Canadians don’t get the maximum CPP benefit, as they have to max out on contributions for 40 years without any misses. If you started working at age 25 and are retiring at age 70, you probably started working in 1983. At that time, if your annual income was at or above $20,000 and grew along with the maximum pensionable earnings, you probably qualify for the $1,855 payout. If you turn 70 this year and are earning $66,600 in 2023, or $5,500/month, you could qualify for the maximum payout.  

Build your personal pension account 

If you didn’t max out on your CPP contribution, you may not qualify for the maximum benefit. But you can still get a $1,855 monthly passive income by transferring your retirement savings to reliable dividend stocks. 

The bear market has created an opportunity to buy TC Energy (TSX:TRP) stock at its low. You can lock in a 7.76% yield. 

TC Energy 

Since June, TC Energy stock has slipped 35% below its March 2020 pandemic low. The dip came as the company announced a split of its gas pipeline and oil pipeline business. The company has been shifting to natural gas pipelines and considering offloading its oil pipeline business. Instead, it decided to split the two. As the oil business decelerates, the company will focus on squeezing out as much cash flow as possible. It will increase the capacity of existing pipelines and use the underused portions, thereby improving its efficiency. 

The oil business might not generate sufficient growth, but a toll rate increase and improving efficiency could give 2-3% dividend growth. The focal point of dividend growth will be the natural gas pipeline business. This segment has significant capital requirements. The company is building its gas infrastructure to capture North America’s natural gas export market. This segment could give 3-5% dividend growth. 

Now is a good time to buy the stock as it trades at its low. The company aims to maintain the $3.72 dividend per share to its existing shareholders. Once the split is over, you could sell the oil stock and retain the gas stock.  

How to earn $1,855 in maximum CPP? 

TC Energy is just one stock. EnbridgeBCE, and CT REIT have also slipped to their low levels, creating an opportune time to invest. A 7% dividend yield that grows annually can hedge your passive income against inflation, just like your CPP. If you have a lump sum amount saved in your Registered Retirement Savings Account, now is the time to cash in on some stocks and buy these dividend stocks to fill the CPP gap. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for High Yields

| Andrew Walker

These high-yield TSX stocks look oversold.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Buy 68 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $337.45/Month in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock provides stable growth and passive income, which can be incredibly lucrative if reinvested!

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

1 Under-$10 Dividend Stock to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

Earn $100/month in passive income with this under-$10 dividend stock.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stocks Yielding North of 7%

| Joey Frenette

Canadian investors can buy Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and two other ultra-high-yielders with their TFSA or RRSP funds.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

This Is by FAR the Easiest Way to Increase Your Passive Income by 9.5%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to increase your passive income without putting your career on the line, this is the best way…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

| Kay Ng

After a meaningful decline in the dividend stock, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a good chance of beating the market!

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Create a Passive-Income Stream of $7,850 With No Upfront Costs

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Retirees need to save for every type of scenario, which is hard without an income stream. That's why this passive-income…

Read more »