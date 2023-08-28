Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Stock Price Down? Count Your Dividends

Stock Price Down? Count Your Dividends

Only care about the stock price when you buy or sell shares. Otherwise, focus on growing your dividend income!

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman sat at laptop by a window

Image source: Getty Images.

Are you feeling down because your stock prices are down? Unless you’re planning to buy or sell shares of a stock, I encourage you to focus less on stock prices. Instead, count your dividends! By tallying up the dividend income you’re receiving, you can be less emotional and more rational about your investing decisions.

Not every dividend stock pays safe dividends. So, make sure to focus on safe dividend investing, which includes not overpaying for stocks, not just dividend safety. Dividends collected may be small in the beginning, but they can grow like a snowball rolling down the hill, especially when you incorporate dividend growth and contributions from regular savings.

The Rule of 72 approximates that dividend growth of 6% per year will double your dividend income about every 12 years. New contributions from your savings to your dividend portfolio will only accelerate your dividend income growth.

This is why I made it a habit to record additional annualized dividend income I’ll receive on new purchases, as it encourages me to focus on dividend generation and pay less attention to the changing stock price. What’s more essential is recording the actual dividends I receive every month in a spreadsheet and ultimately tallying up how much dividend income I receive in a year.

Here are some of my favourite stocks that are down in the last 12 months but have outperformed the Canadian stock market in the long run. Importantly, they trade at good valuations for purchase today and pay out safe dividends that will grow over time.

TD Total Return Level Chart

TD and XIU Total Return Level data by YCharts

TD stock

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock has declined about 7.5% in the last 12 months. However, it has outperformed the Canadian stock market, using iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF as a proxy, by about 42% in the last decade.

For illustrative purposes, $10,000 invested in TD stock about 10 years ago would have paid out about $6,022 in dividends. TD stock continues to pay out safe dividends with a payout ratio of approximately 62% this year.

The same shares would pay out annualized dividend income of close to $857 today. Its payout ratio is higher than normal, but its earnings are still well over its dividend payments. Furthermore, it has a treasure chest of retained earnings that could act as a buffer for its dividend.

At $80.37 per share, TD stock trades at a discount of roughly 17% from its normal valuation and provides a decent dividend yield of almost 4.8%. For your reference, the Canadian bank stock’s five-year dividend-growth rate is 8.7%, which is quite good.

BIP.UN Total Return Level Chart

BIP.UN Total Return Level data by YCharts

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) stock is down by about 23% in the last 12 months. However, it has outperformed the Canadian stock market by two times in the last decade.

At $43.25 per unit, BIP.UN is discounted by about 29% and offers a nice yield of 4.8%. The depressed units provide a fabulous opportunity to buy the wonderful business, which consists of a globally diversified portfolio of quality, long-life infrastructure assets that move or store energy, water, freight, passengers, and data. Notably, the dividend stock pays out U.S. dollar-denominated cash distributions so, in Canadian currency, Canadians would get more income when the greenback is strong against the loonie.

For illustration, US$10,000 invested in BIP.UN stock about 10 years ago would have paid out about US$7,852 in dividends. The same units would pay out annualized cash distributions of close to US$1,079 today. The top utility stock continues to pay out safe cash distributions with a payout ratio of 68% year to date. For your information, it targets a payout ratio of 60-70%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Want the $1,855 Maximum CPP Benefit? Here’s the Salary You Need

| Aditya Raghunath

You can delay the CPP payments and benefit from a higher payout. But you can also supplement your CPP with…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Income Investors: 2 Discounted Stocks With Growing Yields

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) and Telus (TSX:T) are dividend stocks that have been clobbered severely in recent years.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy for September 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Undervalued TSX stocks such as Pet Valu are trading at a massive discount to analyst price target estimates.

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Brookfield Asset Management for its 4% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Brookfield Asset Management stock offers you a tasty dividend yield of 3.9%. Here's why BAM stock is a good buy…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

The Best Stocks to Buy With $10,000 Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of superb stocks to buy at a considerable discount right now. Here are three of the…

Read more »

edit CRA taxes
Dividend Stocks

CRA Update: Common Mistakes Canadians Make on Tax Returns

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The CRA says Canadian taxpayers can maximize tax savings and minimize penalties by avoiding the common mistakes when preparing tax…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

My Top Dividend Aristocrat to Buy in August (and it’s Not Even Close)

| Daniel Da Costa

This top Dividend Aristocrat has highly defensive operations and is constantly growing its portfolio, making it one of the best…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

1 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stock for $5,000 in Annual Income

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians can generate $5,000 in annual income with the help of a dirt-cheap dividend stock like Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSX:TF).

Read more »