Home » Investing » BMO Stock: Why a 5% Dividend Yield Isn’t Why I’m Buying This Dividend Stock

BMO Stock: Why a 5% Dividend Yield Isn’t Why I’m Buying This Dividend Stock

BMO (TSX:BMO) stock is certainly an excellent bank stock, as are the others. But there is even more reason to pick up the dividend stock today.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman sat at laptop by a window

Image source: Getty Images.

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) stock is certainly one of the top to consider these days. The dividend stock has a yield of 5.02% as of writing, which, of course, is great! That dividend remains safe and stable and should continue to climb in the years to come.

But here’s the thing. While that’s all great, the dividend isn’t why I’m considering the dividend stock today.

History on history

BMO stock is, first and foremost, a safe investment. The company doesn’t just have a long history but the longest history among the Big Six Banks. The bank was founded in 1817, making it through several recessions and economic downturns.

More recently, it’s also had a history of creating provisions for loan losses during these downturns. This has been important, as a financial crisis can cause Canadians to default on loan payments. In Canada, we’re lucky, as there is an oligopoly of banks in the country. So, while American banks may have a hard time getting back to normal, BMO stock and others tend to rebound quickly.

We’ve seen this time and again with BMO stock, thanks to its continued diversification of assets and provisions for these losses. However, while safety is important, it’s not why I’m buying this stock.

Look to the future

BMO stock is the stock I would consider not for a dividend, not even for its historic growth, but for its future growth. This comes from the bank buying Bank of the West during back in February 2023, though announced earlier. And honestly, it was just in time.

The US$16.3 billion deal marked the largest purchase of an American bank by a Canadian bank. It has helped the company expand beyond the stronghold it enjoys in the Midwest, spreading across the western United States and California. With more than 500 branches in 24 states, BMO stock now has an active presence in 32 states.

What’s more, after the purchase, the United States government stated there would be no more large purchases of American banks by foreign institutions. This meant other Canadian banks were unable to move forward with their expansion plans, as BMO stock was. Therefore, this is an opportunity that may not come again for any bank besides BMO stock for quite some time!

Bottom line

While the 5.02% dividend yield as of writing is certainly a great reason to pick up this dividend stock, it’s not the only great reason. BMO stock now has a huge opportunity that frankly isn’t available to the other Big Six banks. That could mean more returns, sure, but if you’re focused on the dividend, it’s great, too!

The dividend stock is well known for huge hikes in their dividend already. With more cash flowing in from this expansion, the company should be able to keep hiking the dividend for years to come. And again, that’s something the other banks won’t have access to for quite some time. So, BMO stock may be a great dividend stock, but there’s even more reason to buy it today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Paper airplanes flying on blue sky with form of growing graph
Stocks for Beginners

Are Airline Stocks a Good Buy in September 2023?

| Daniel Da Costa

With many airline stocks trading roughly 50% off their pre-pandemic highs in North America, are they some of the best…

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Stocks for Beginners

The 2 Top-Performing TSX Stocks in August: Can They Keep Gaining?

| Jitendra Parashar

These two top-performing TSX stocks from August have the potential to keep soaring in the coming months as well.

Read more »

consider the options
Stocks for Beginners

These 2 Stocks Had a Rough Month: Are They Deals Today?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why these two beaten-down Canadian stocks from August look like great deals in September 2023.

Read more »

green energy
Dividend Stocks

Is Fortis Stock a Buy in September 2023?

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are plenty of great stocks to buy in September 2023. Fortis (TSX:FTS) is one example that every investor should…

Read more »

worry concern
Dividend Stocks

Is Nutrien Stock a Buy in September 2023?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nutrien stock (TSX:NTR) has suffered from lower potash prices, but what does the future hold for this once great growth…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Stocks for Beginners

3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in a Market Pullback

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some great stocks to buy during a market pullback? Here are three options with massive appeal to buy…

Read more »

A airplane sits on a runway.
Stocks for Beginners

Should You Buy Air Canada Stock in September 2023?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are some key reasons why I find Air Canada stock really attractive to buy in September 2023.

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

Why This Dividend Stock Can Provide Your TFSA With Lifelong Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Invest in your RRSP, and you could create a return that can be used to fund your TFSA each and…

Read more »