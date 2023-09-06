Home » Investing » Growth vs. High-Yield Stocks: What’s the Better Long-Term Buy for a TFSA?

Growth vs. High-Yield Stocks: What’s the Better Long-Term Buy for a TFSA?

When it comes to investing in your TFSA for the long run, is growth the better option? Or a high-yielding dividend stock?

In the ever-evolving world of Canadian investments, the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) has emerged as a valuable tool for those seeking long-term income growth. This versatile financial vehicle offers Canadian investors the opportunity to accumulate wealth. That’s also while generating income and shielding their gains from taxation.

But when it comes to choosing between growth and high-yield stocks, which path should TFSA investors tread for the most promising long-term results? In this article, we will explore the merits of both options and find a balanced approach that may offer the best of both worlds.

The benefits of growth stocks

When it comes to growth stocks, history has shown us their potential to deliver substantial long-term returns in a TFSA. The TSX today has been a breeding ground for companies that have flourished over the years, providing investors with remarkable opportunities for capital appreciation.

Consider the case of Shopify (TSX: SHOP), a shining star on the TSX. Over the past decade, Shopify’s stock price skyrocketed from under $30 to well over $2,228 per share before a stock split. Such exponential growth can be a tremendous source of long-term income for TFSA investors, especially when the TSX is trading below its 52-week highs. The current market conditions present an excellent opportunity to acquire undervalued growth stocks poised for future growth.

The benefits of a high-yield dividend stock

On the other side of the spectrum, high-yield dividend stocks offer TFSA investors a different avenue for long-term income generation. In times when the TSX is down, high-yield dividend stocks can be particularly appealing. Lower stock prices translate into higher dividend yields, enabling investors to accumulate income that can be reinvested for compounded growth.

Consider Enbridge (TSX:ENB), a renowned Dividend Aristocrat. Enbridge’s consistent dividend payments have made it a staple in many TFSA portfolios. The current market conditions provide an opportunity to acquire these dividend stalwarts at more attractive prices. This makes them an appealing choice for income-oriented investors.

Find a balance

While both growth and high-yield dividend stocks have their merits, it’s essential to strike a balance between the two in your TFSA portfolio. Growth stocks can offer explosive returns in the short term but may not sustain that momentum indefinitely. However, high-dividend stocks can provide a steady stream of income but may yield slower capital appreciation. The key is to find a middle ground that optimizes both income generation and long-term growth potential.

Teck Resources: A middle-ground option

One promising middle-ground option for TFSA investors is Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.B). Teck stock is a diversified resource company engaged in mining, development, and exploration activities. Despite the recent market turbulence, Teck’s shares have shown resilience. The stock started 2023 at $50 and currently trades at $56, although it’s down from its 52-week high of $66.

What makes Teck Resources intriguing is its dividend yield of 0.87%. This offers income potential while also benefiting from share price appreciation. Over the past five years, Teck’s shares have doubled in value, a testament to its organic and acquisition-driven growth strategy. Furthermore, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, Teck Resources appears to be attractively valued.

Bottom line

When it comes to deciding between growth and high-yield dividend stocks for your TFSA, the ideal strategy often lies in striking a balance. Teck stock, with its growth potential and modest dividend yield, offers investors a compelling middle-ground option. By incorporating stocks like Teck stock into your TFSA portfolio, you can harness the power of income generation and growth. In the ever-changing landscape of Canadian investments, adaptability and balance will continue to be key to maximizing your TFSA’s potential for long-term income growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

