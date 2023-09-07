Home » Investing » 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’ll Be Buying Hand Over Fist in September 2023

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’ll Be Buying Hand Over Fist in September 2023

These two Canadian dividend stocks trade at a compelling discount to consensus price target estimates in September 2023.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

The best dividend stocks are those that offer you a tasty dividend yield and help you generate consistent capital gains over time. It’s crucial to identify companies that grow their dividends each year, increasing your effective yield significantly in the long term.

Here are two such Canadian dividend stocks you can consider buying in September 2023.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock

A clean energy company offering a dividend yield of 5.6%, Innergex Renewable Energy (TSX:INE) is valued at a market cap of $2.6 billion. The global shift towards renewables should act as a massive tailwind for Innergex and its peers in the next two decades, allowing investors to derive outsized gains.

Innergex Renewable has built a diversified portfolio of long-lasting assets within verticals such as hydro, wind, and solar energy. This July, it closed the construction financing of the 330-megawatt Boswell Spring project. It also closed a $66.7 million two-year non-recourse construction financing for a battery energy storage project in Chile.

Additionally, the company signed a long-term agreement with Credit Agricole Assurances, providing it with an opportunity to gain traction in France.

Innergex has close to $6 billion in total debt, which might make investors nervous due to recent interest rate hikes. But analysts expect Innergex to narrow its adjusted loss per share to $0.01 in 2023 from $0.17 per share in 2022. It’s also forecast to report adjusted earnings of $0.16 per share in 2024.

Down 60% from all-time highs, Innergex stock trades at a discount of 37% to consensus price target estimates.

Headwater Exploration stock

A company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas, Headwater Exploration (TSX:HWX) is valued at $1.7 billion by market cap. It started paying investors a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share in December 2022, indicating a yield of 5.5%.

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, Headwater Exploration achieved record production averaging 17,152 boe/d, an increase of 46% year over year. Its operating cash flows stood at $66.2 million, while net income was $31 million, or $0.13 per share, in the June quarter.

Headwater Exploration allocated $64 million towards capital expenditures in Q2 and expects to spend between $200 million and $225 million in capital projects this year.

HWX stock is up 1,000% in the last five years, as it increased sales from $9.3 million in 2019 to $458 million in 2022. It expects production growth to increase 40% this year, allowing the company to report $80 million in free cash flow.

Headwater Exploration aims to deliver market-beating gains to shareholders by focusing on its asset quality and maintaining a robust balance sheet. It is focused on expanding its cash flows by inorganic growth and strategic land acquisitions.

Analysts tracking the TSX stock expect its revenue to increase from $313 million in 2023 to $400 million in 2024. Comparatively, adjusted earnings are forecast to rise from $0.61 per share in 2023 to $1.13 per share in 2024. Priced at 6.4 times forward earnings, Headwater Exploration stock trades at a discount of 25% to consensus price target estimates.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in a Market Pullback

| Adam Othman

There are several stable stocks that may remain afloat when the market is pulling back into a correction, though identifying…

Read more »

edit Woman in skates works on laptop
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How To Make $130 Per Month Tax-Free

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Investors can earn around $130/month of passive income by investing $18,500 in the following three high-yielding dividend stocks.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Wealthsimple Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Wealthsimple investors can consider holding a mix of TSX growth and dividend stocks in their portfolio right now.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

Want Decades of Passive Income? 2 Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

We often think of passive income as dividends, but that's not necessarily the case. That's why I'm focusing on these…

Read more »

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

The Best Dividend Stocks Over 4% for Immediate Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks pay out monthly, but there are so many more reasons to pick them up for long-term returns…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Should You Invest to Earn $500 Every Month?

| Sneha Nahata

Make $500 every month by investing in high-yield stocks like SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree’s Best Friend

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three dividend ETFs with monthly payouts and trustworthy portfolio managers can offer a retiree reliable passive income.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Where to Invest $6,500 This Year

| Andrew Walker

A diversified portfolio of these investments can reduce risk and increase yield.

Read more »