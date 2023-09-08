Home » Investing » 2 Top TSX Stocks That Can Help You Earn Passive Income Forever

2 Top TSX Stocks That Can Help You Earn Passive Income Forever

Quality Canadian dividend stocks such as Bank of Montreal can help you earn a steady stream of passive income for life.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.

Image source: Getty Images

Passive income can help investors accelerate their retirement plans by a few years. One proven and low-cost way of creating a steady stream of recurring income is by investing in fundamentally strong dividend stocks.

As dividends are not guaranteed, you need to invest in companies that are positioned to grow earnings at a consistent pace, allowing them to increase their payouts over time. Here are two such top TSX dividend stocks that can help you earn passive income for life.

Bank of Montreal stock

One of the largest banks in Canada, Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO), currently offers shareholders a dividend yield of 5%. There are several reasons to invest in BMO stock today. First, it is a premium Canadian commercial bank with a top five market position in North America. Armed with a highly profitable banking business in Canada, BMO aims to gain traction in the U.S. with a digital footprint that effectively expands its loan book south of the border.

Second, BMO is well capitalized and offers shareholders an attractive dividend yield. One way regulators stress test banks for safety is by determining regulatory capital requirements. For instance, regulators consider the common equity tier-one (CET1) capital ratio, which measures a bank’s core capital as a percentage of its risk-weighted assets, including loans.

A lower CET1 suggests the bank has access to additional capital, which can be used to pay for dividends and share buybacks. But a higher ratio indicates a bank is well capitalized to tide over an economic downturn. BMO ended fiscal third quarter (Q3) of 2023 with a CET1 ratio of 12.3%, which is higher than most banks in the U.S.

Priced at 9.6 times forward earnings, BMO stock is quite cheap and trades at a discount of 12% to consensus price target estimates.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock

Despite a sluggish macro environment, Brookfield Infrastructure (TSX:BIP.UN) has grown its funds from operations, or FFO, by 10% year over year in Q2 of 2023, showcasing the resiliency of its business model.

BIP operates in several capital-intensive industries, such as energy, transportation, and data infrastructure, allowing it to generate stable cash flows across market cycles and support its high dividend yield of 4.8%.

In Q2, BIP benefitted from organic growth drivers, as its inflation-linked contracts and $1 billion in new project completions as well as $2.1 billion deployed in acquisitions, drove earnings higher.

BIP is on track to generate an FFO of $3 per share in 2023, valuing the stock at less than 11 times forward earnings, which is quite low. Comparatively, the S&P 500 index trades at 20 times forward earnings.

The growth story for Brookfield Infrastructure is far from over. For instance, it’s in the process of acquiring two large data centre platforms and one of the biggest container-leasing companies. It has also partnered with semiconductor giant Intel to manufacture two new facilities in 2024. Intel has disclosed it aims to accelerate the construction of these facilities as it recently received a large customer order.

BIP aims to grow dividends between 5% and 9% annually in the medium term, increasing your effective yield significantly. The TSX stock also trades at a discount of 45% to consensus price target estimates.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Buy 197 Shares of This Dividend Stock and Create $31.24 in Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A great dividend stock provides not just high monthly income, but stable income. And that's what you'll get here.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

1 Under-$10 Dividend Stock to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

Supplement your monthly income by investing a portion of your surplus money in this under-$10 stock. 

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Bulletproof Monthly Passive Income Portfolio With Just $9,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks can create about $1,000 in annual passive income immediately, and more over time!

Read more »

Economic Turbulence
Dividend Stocks

Canada’s Money Supply Is Shrinking: Historically, This Is a Bad Sign for Stocks

| Andrew Button

High interest rates are not good for utilities like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS).

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Stocks to Diversify Your Portfolio

| Adam Othman

Diversification for the sake of diversification may not be a viable strategy, and you have to choose the right stocks…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

These Dividend Stocks Could Double Your Money in Under 5 Years

| Robin Brown

Want income and growth? Check out these dividend stocks that could have amazing long-term total returns.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian ESG Stocks for Ethical Investors

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two Canadian ESG stocks are excellent options for investors looking for financially successful companies with ethical business models.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Dividend Stocks

Brookfield Asset Management Has Good Growth Ahead

| Kay Ng

Brookfield Asset Management is a good stock for accumulation over time, especially on dips, for long-term accounts.

Read more »