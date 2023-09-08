Home » Investing » This 5.6% Dividend Stock Is My Pick for Superior Income in 2023

This 5.6% Dividend Stock Is My Pick for Superior Income in 2023

Dividend stocks are strong options, certainly, yet long-term investors need to find strong stocks for returns as well.

In a market where uncertainty looms, investors are increasingly turning to dividend stocks as a reliable source of income. In this article, we will explore the allure of dividend stocks, particularly those with a sustainable focus. Furthermore, I’ll discuss why Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX: BEP.UN) stands out as an excellent choice for investors in 2023.

Sustainable solutions for your portfolio

Investing in sustainable energy not only aligns with the growing global emphasis on environmental responsibility but also offers a dual income stream for investors. The first stream is through returns. These are expected to rise significantly in the coming decade due to the rapid expansion of the renewable energy sector. The second income stream is through dividends, as renewable energy assets often come with consistent and attractive dividend payouts.

Renewable energy is expected to rise in use across the globe in the coming decades. This includes every type of asset in every country. Therefore, this provides investors with an enormous opportunity to create long-term income.

Brookfield Renewable: A prime choice

Brookfield Renewable stock is a standout player in the renewable energy sector and is a prime choice for income-focused investors. At present, the company offers an impressive dividend yield of 5.6%. This makes it an attractive option for those seeking stable income in an uncertain market. Furthermore, it offers a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 102! This means it’s expected to surge in share price in the near future.

But what sets Brookfield Renewable apart from its competitors? To understand this, let’s delve into what the company does:

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Their extensive portfolio includes hydroelectric, wind, utility-scale solar, and storage facilities across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, totalling approximately 31,300 megawatts of installed capacity. Moreover, they have a robust development pipeline, adding up to approximately 134,400 megawatts of renewable power assets.

Earnings becoming more positive

One of the key reasons why Brookfield Renewable is a strong choice for income investors is its robust financial performance. Chief executive officer Connor Teskey highlighted the company’s impressive year-to-date double-digit funds from operations (FFO) growth. In the second quarter of 2023, Brookfield Renewable stock reported FFO of $312 million, representing a 10% increase compared to the prior year. Year-to-date FFO per unit stood at $0.91, reflecting the benefits of organic development, acquisitions, and strong realized pricing.

Furthermore, the company’s ability to execute and drive growth in the renewable energy sector positions it well for the future. Corporate demand for green power is on the rise, favouring companies like Brookfield Renewable stock that can provide a wide set of scalable green power and decarbonization solutions.

The future of Brookfield Renewable stock

Looking ahead, Brookfield Renewable is well positioned for continued success. The company’s ongoing growth activities, including the acquisition of Duke Energy Renewables, the commissioning of new capacity, and key commercial agreements, indicate a promising future.

Brookfield Renewable stock is also progressing in its regulatory approval processes for several acquisitions, including Westinghouse, the previously mentioned Duke Energy Renewables, and X-Elio. These strategic moves are expected to drive further growth and profitability.

Bottom line

In a market filled with uncertainty, Brookfield Renewable stock stands out as a strong choice for investors seeking superior income in 2023. With its 5.6% dividend yield, impressive financial performance, and a growing portfolio of renewable energy assets, Brookfield Renewable stock offers the potential for long-term income and growth.

As the world continues its transition towards sustainable energy solutions, investing in a company like Brookfield Renewable stock not only aligns with environmental responsibility but also offers a robust income stream, making it a compelling choice for income-focused investors.

