Home » Investing » 3 TSX Stocks to Buy for Less Than $20 (That You’d Actually Want to Own)

3 TSX Stocks to Buy for Less Than $20 (That You’d Actually Want to Own)

Cheap TSX stocks such as Enerflex are trading at massive discounts to consensus price target estimates in September 2023.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills

Image source: Getty Images

Quality, lower-priced stocks can help you gain access to the equity market with just a small amount of capital. While a cheap stock may be attractive, you still need to analyze its fundamentals and growth potential before making an investment.

Here, I have shortlisted three top TSX stocks you can buy for less than $20.

Kinross Gold stock

Priced at $6.84 per share, Kinross Gold (TSX:K) is valued at a market cap of $8.4 billion. It is involved in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the U.S., Russia, Chile, Brazil, Ghana, and Mauritania.

Mining companies such as Kinross Gold can be a proxy for investing in gold, which further diversifies your portfolio. Generally, the share prices of gold miners are tied to gold prices. Moreover, as gold prices and interest rates have an inverse relationship, Kinross Gold stock trades 48% below all-time highs due to a steep increase in bond yields over the past 18 months.

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, Kinross increased its production by more than 22% year over year, allowing it to deliver $247 in free cash flow, up from $108 million in the year-ago period. Due to higher production numbers, Kinross has also improved adjusted earnings by over 150% in the first six months of 2023 to $0.21 per share.

Priced at 12.5 times forward earnings, Kinross stock is quite cheap and also pays shareholders an annual dividend of $0.16 per share, translating to a yield of 2.4%. The TSX stock trades at a discount of 27% to consensus price target estimates.

RioCan REIT stock

Among the largest real estate investment trusts (REIT) in Canada, RioCan (TSX:REI.UN) stock is priced at $19.4. Valued at a market cap of $5.8 billion, RioCan owns, manages, and develops retail-focused properties in prime, high-density areas where Canadians want to shop, live, and work.

At the end of Q2, RioCan’s portfolio consisted of 193 properties with a net leasable area of 33.5 million square feet. Its widening portfolio of cash-generating properties allows RioCan to pay investors an annual dividend of $1.08 per share, indicating a yield of 5.6%.

It ended Q2 with FFO (funds from operations) of $0.44 per share. Given its monthly dividend of $0.09 per share, RioCan has a payout ratio of 62%, which is quite sustainable.

The REIT also trades at a discount of 20% to consensus price target estimates.

Enerflex stock

The final under $20 TSX stock on my list is Enerflex (TSX:EFX), an energy infrastructure company. In the first six months of 2023, Enerflex increased sales by more than 100% year over year to $776.7 million. Its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization more than tripled to $265 million from $82.7 million in the year-ago period.

Priced at 8.4 times 2024 earnings, EFX stock is really cheap and trades at a discount of 50% to consensus price target estimates.

In 2023, Enerflex is focused on the integration of Exterran, a company it recently acquired. Enerflex is also looking to strengthen its financial position and reduce balance sheet debt to ensure financial stability across market cycles.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enerflex. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Silhouette of bull in front of setting sun
Dividend Stocks

3 Undervalued Canadian Stocks Set for a Bull Run

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three Canadian stocks trading below their intrinsic values are well positioned for a breakout, if a not a bull run.

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

Pensioners: 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Today for TFSA Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Hold cheap dividend stocks in a TFSA such as Canadian Western Bank and earn a steady stream of passive income.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Telus Stock: Keep Your Eye on the Prize

| Andrew Button

Telus (TSX:T) stock is one of the highest-yielding telcos in Canada.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Why This Dividend Stock Can Provide Your TFSA With Lifelong Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock is a solid dividend stock for long-term seekers of passive income for their TFSA.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Why This Dividend Stock Can Provide Your TFSA With Lifelong Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is an ideal income creator for your TFSA for a lifetime, because it's already done it before.

Read more »

worry concern
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Brookfield Asset Management Stock or Brookfield Infrastructure Partners?

| Aditya Raghunath

Which top TSX stock, Brookfield Asset Management or Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, is a good buy right now?

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

This 5.6% Dividend Stock Is My Pick for Superior Income in 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks are strong options, certainly, yet long-term investors need to find strong stocks for returns as well.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Stocks That Can Help You Earn Passive Income Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Quality Canadian dividend stocks such as Bank of Montreal can help you earn a steady stream of passive income for…

Read more »