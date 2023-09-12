Home » Investing » Cenovus Energy Is Profiting Off High Oil Prices

Cenovus Energy Is Profiting Off High Oil Prices

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) stock gained thanks to high oil prices in 2022. Could this year be similar?

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
canadian energy oil

Image source: Getty Images

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) stock is on a tear this year. Up 11.9% year to date, outperforming the TSX Index, which is only up 3.8%. CVE has a higher dividend yield than the index, too!

It’s not hard to understand why CVE stock is rallying. The price of oil has been inching upward in the second half of 2023, thanks to massive production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia. Because of these cuts, oil and gas are on the rise.

Most oil companies stand to benefit when the price of oil rises. However, Cenovus Energy is uniquely well positioned to capture some of the rising profits. As a pure play exploration and production (E&P) company, it profits more directly off of oil price rises than pipelines and refiners do. In this article, I will explore some reasons why Cenovus is profiting from higher oil prices in 2023.

Why oil prices are rising

The main reason why oil prices are rising this year is because the entire Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is cutting output. That includes OPEC+ nations like Russia, which aren’t part of the original group of Middle Eastern nations. Saudi Arabia and OPEC began cutting oil output earlier this year. Initially, Russia didn’t go along with the plan, so oil prices basically flatlined. Lately, however, Russia has been complying. As a result, the world’s oil supply is being drastically curtailed, while the demand slowly increases.

CVE profited off high oil prices in 2022

In 2022, Cenovus Energy made big profits off of the high oil prices observed that year, particularly in its first half. For the full year, CVE delivered:

  • $11 billion in cash from operations, up 93%.
  • $10.9 billion in adjusted funds flow, up 51%.
  • $7.2 billion in free funds flow, up 55%.
  • $6.5 billion in net income, up 999%.
  • $3.20 in diluted earnings per share (EPS), up 1,100%.

It was a great showing. Every single earnings metric grew by double or triple digits. On top of that, the company paid down $5.3 billion worth of debt, a more than 50% reduction! It was a banner year for Cenovus in 2022.

Is CVE poised to profit?

Having explored Cenovus’ blockbuster 2022 results, it’s time to ask the question:

Can the company repeat the feat this time around?

Nothing is ever certain except in hindsight. Oil prices are notoriously hard to predict, some would say unpredictable. However, it does look like Cenovus has the foundation in place for a pretty good year in 2023. Oil prices are quite high right now, and Cenovus paid off a lot of debt last year, meaning that the ‘interest’ part of the expenses side is now lower than it was previously. It’s possible that OPEC will abruptly reverse course on oil prices, but on the whole, Cenovus looks set to have a good year in 2023. That doesn’t mean that its stock price will necessarily rise, but it looks quite likely that the dividend, at least, is safe for the time being.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Energy Stocks

Crescent Point Energy Stock: Should You Buy, Hold, Or Sell?

| Puja Tayal

The black gold is in the era of peak demand. Should you buy a small-cap oil stock like Crescent Point…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Is Suncor Stock a Buy for Its 4.5% Dividend Yield?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Suncor Energy stock has a lot going for it besides its dividend, such as a cheap valuation and strong business…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Should CNQ Stock Be on Your Buy List?

| Andrew Walker

CNRL recently hit a 12-month high. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Buy for its Big Dividend?

| Kay Ng

Enbridge stock could be a good buy now for income-focused investors thanks to its large dividend of close to 7.8%…

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Energy Stocks

Is Suncor Stock Still Cheap?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor is moving higher. Is it time to buy?

Read more »

consider the options
Energy Stocks

EV Stocks vs. Battery Metal: Which Green Investment Should You Choose?

| Adam Othman

Look closely at these two TSX stocks if you’re looking for assets that give you exposure to investing in a…

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Buy?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge might be oversold. Should you buy now or wait?

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Energy Stocks

3 Reasons I’m Buying Hydro One Stock Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Hydro One Ltd. (TSX:H) stock looks like a great buy today for its value, dividend history, and defensive potential in…

Read more »