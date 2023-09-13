Home » Investing » Why Now Is the Time to Buy TD Stock in Bulk

Why Now Is the Time to Buy TD Stock in Bulk

TD (TSX:TD) stock continues to trade around value territory, with a dividend yield remaining near 7.5%. Now may be the time to buy in bulk!

In the world of finance, opportunity often arises when the market is the least enthusiastic. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD), one of Canada’s Big Six banks, finds itself in a unique position. Its stock continues to trade in the value territory near 52-week lows, offering a dividend yield that has remained around 7.5%.

But could TD be the best among its peers? In this article, we will explore recent developments, third-quarter earnings, and the future outlook for TD stock, ultimately making a compelling case for why now is the time to buy TD stock in bulk.

Recent developments

TD stock recent performance underscores its resilience and strategic moves in a challenging economic environment. According to Bharat Masrani, Group president and chief executive officer of TD Bank Group, “TD delivered strong revenue growth in the quarter and demonstrated the value of its diversified business mix.” Here are some key highlights:

  1. Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking: Despite a 1% decline in net income compared to the previous year, this segment posted an impressive 7% revenue growth. TD maintained its position as a leading core deposit franchise and achieved record new-to-Canada account openings. The bank’s sponsorship of the Toronto Blue Jays and recognition by J.D. Power for its mobile banking app further solidify its customer-centric approach.
  2. U.S. Retail Bank: While net income saw a decrease, TD’s U.S. Retail Bank reported strong loan growth, particularly in personal and business loans. It serves over 10 million customers and continues to expand its presence, exemplifying TD’s commitment to community reinvestment and customer satisfaction.
  3. Wealth Management and Insurance: Despite a decrease in net income, this segment demonstrated its diversified business model’s strength. TD’s Wealth Management business gained market share, and TD Insurance continued its expansion.

Third-quarter earnings

Examining TD’s third-quarter financial highlights provides insight into its performance. TD stock reported diluted earnings per share were $1.57 compared to $1.75 the previous year. Its adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.99, down from $2.09, with reported net income of $2,963 million compared to $3,214 million.

For the year-to-date financial highlights, TD stock faced challenges but remained resilient. It reported diluted earnings per share were $4.11 compared to $5.85 in the corresponding period the previous year, and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $6.16, nearly unchanged from $6.18. The bank reported net income was $7,896 million compared to $10,758 million, and adjusted net income was $11,638 million, compared to $11,360 million.

Future outlook

Looking ahead, TD stock is poised for growth, with a robust franchise and a strong capital position. The bank’s acquisition of Cowen in March 2023 enhances its Wholesale Banking segment’s long-term growth strategy in the United States. The addition of complementary products and services strengthens TD stock’s existing businesses, expanding its reach and capabilities.

Furthermore, TD stock’s termination of the merger agreement with First Horizon resulted in a $306 million cash payment. This strategic decision frees up capital for future opportunities and underscores TD stock’s commitment to value creation.

Bottom line

In summary, TD stock has weathered economic challenges while maintaining its commitment to customer satisfaction and strategic growth. Its recent developments, third-quarter earnings, and future outlook paint a promising picture for investors. With TD stock trading in value territory near 52-week lows and offering a stable dividend yield, now is an opportune time to consider buying TD stock in bulk.

TD’s diversified business mix, strong market position, and ongoing commitment to enhancing customer experiences make it a compelling investment choice. As the bank continues to execute its growth strategy and capitalize on opportunities, investors may find TD to be a hidden gem in the financial sector.

