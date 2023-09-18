Here’s My Top Value Stock to Buy Right Now

goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock is an excellent choice for those seeking long-term income, especially as it continues in value territory.

When it comes to long-term investments, value stocks are a preferred choice for many investors. These stocks offer a combination of current value and a strong future outlook. In this article, we’ll explore the concept of value investing in the context of the financial sector and take a closer look at goeasy (TSX:GSY), a company that embodies these principles.

The resilience of financial loaning institutions

In the ever-evolving world of finance, certain areas remain remarkably resilient no matter what happens in the market. Financial loaning institutions fall into this category. These institutions, including banks and loan companies, have consistently demonstrated their ability to weather economic storms. Let’s delve into some statistics and details to understand why this is the case.

Despite market fluctuations, financial institutions have maintained their stability. During economic downturns, people tend to rely more on loans and financial services. This consistent demand ensures a steady stream of revenue for these institutions. Additionally, prudent risk-management practices and regulatory oversight further contribute to their stability.

Consider goeasy stock

Founded in 1990, goeasy stock started as a provider of home appliance and furniture loans. Over the years, it has transformed and expanded its offerings to include a broader range of loans, making it a more versatile player in the financial services sector.

Today, it’s become a value stock with an attractive price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.28. This suggests that the stock is undervalued compared to its earnings potential, making it an appealing choice for value investors.

Moreover, goeasy offers an enticing dividend of $3.84 per share. This dividend not only provides a steady income stream for investors but also indicates the company’s financial stability and confidence in its future earnings.

Earnings provide ongoing strength

Earnings are a crucial metric when evaluating the strength of a company, and goeasy stock’s recent performance highlights its ongoing strength. In the second quarter of 2023, the company achieved record-setting results.

During this quarter, goeasy stock originated $667 million in loans, marking a 6% increase compared to the same period in 2022. This growth was driven by robust demand, leading to a 25% increase in credit applications year over year. The increased loan originations led to significant growth in the loan portfolio, surpassing expectations. At the end of the quarter, the consumer loan portfolio stood at a record $3.20 billion, representing a 35% increase from the second quarter of 2022.

goeasy reported a record-breaking revenue of $303 million in the second quarter of 2023 — a 20% increase from the same period last year. Despite rapid growth, goeasy maintained stable credit and payment performance. The net charge-off rate for the second quarter was 9.1% — well within the company’s target range. This reflects the company’s sound risk-management practices.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2023 reached a record $111 million, a 30% increase from the previous year. Net income for the same period was $55.6 million, up 45% from 2022. Adjusted net income reached a record $56.0 million — a 20% increase year over year. The return on equity for the quarter was 24.0%, indicating the company’s efficient use of shareholder equity.

Bottom line

In summary, value investing in the financial sector can provide a secure and potentially rewarding long-term investment strategy. goeasy, with its history of growth, strong financial performance, and position in the financial services sector, represents a compelling choice for value investors. Its recent record-setting earnings and commitment to maintaining stable credit performance make it a stock worth considering for those seeking both value and stability in their investment portfolios. As market conditions continue to evolve, goeasy stock remains a strong contender in the value investment arena.