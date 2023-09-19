Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio

Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio

Looking for a selection of great stocks you can confidently add to your portfolio? Here’s a trio of stocks that can provide massive growth.

Latest posts by Demetris Afxentiou (see all)
Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

Is your portfolio diversified? Finding the right mix of investments that can weather market volatility, provide some growth, and generate income remains a daunting task for new investors. Fortunately, the market gives us plenty of opportunity to confidently add these stocks to your portfolio.

Here are three stocks you can confidently add to your portfolio this month, even if you only have $1,500 to invest.

Banking on growth and income

It would be hard to compile a list of stocks you can confidently add to your portfolio without mentioning at least one of Canada’s big banks. Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) isn’t one of the biggest banks but it is one that offers investors a massive opportunity.

Unlike its peers that invested in the US market for international growth, Scotiabank ventured further South into Latin American markets. Specifically, Scotiabank turned to Mexico, Colombia, Peru, and Chile. Those four countries are part of a trade bloc known as the Pacific Alliance that is focused on increasing trade and reducing tariffs.

Scotiabank’s presence in the region has helped to establish it as a trusted name throughout the region and accelerate growth. That being said, those markets have also seen a slower post-pandemic recovery and are now facing the same inflationary challenges that other markets are facing.

As a result, Scotiabank trades at a discount compared to its peers and boasts a massive 6.49% yield right now.

In other words, prospective investors can get a great long-term bank stock and juicy yield at a significant discount.

Here’s a defensive gem that is investing in growth

Telecoms are some of the best long-term defensive investments to include in any portfolio. Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) is one such example that should be on every investor’s radar.

Rogers is one of the largest telecoms in Canada, and it’s fresh off its massive acquisition of another big telecom, Shaw Communications. Given the volatility in the market thanks to rising interest rates, Rogers has, like much of the market, seen a steep drop in its stock price.

In fact, the stock has dropped 10% year to date, making it another great stock to pick up at a discounted rate.

That’s not all. Investors can confidently add Rogers to their portfolio knowing that the company also provides a juicy quarterly dividend. As of the time of writing, the yield on that dividend works out to 3.54%.

Also worth noting is that unlike its big telecom peers, Rogers does not provide a regular annual increase to that dividend. The company uses those funds to reinvest in growth initiatives and pay down debt.

Stock up on groceries, and growth

Another investment that you can confidently add to your portfolio is Metro (TSX:MRU). Metro is one of the largest grocers in Canada with a network of over 900 grocery stores focused in Quebec and Ontario.

The company also boasts a popular pharmacy network through the Jean Coutu brand, which has a network of over 640 stores.

Metro is an everyday stock that boasts both defensive appeal and growth potential. The sheer necessity of what Metro provides makes it a great defensive option, while the company’s expanding network of grocery and pharmacy stores provides a source of growth.

Additionally, prospective investors looking to confidently add Metro to their portfolio should also note that the company provides a quarterly dividend. As of the time of writing, the yield works out to 1.67%. This isn’t the highest yield on the market, but it is well-covered, stable, and growing.

In fact, Metro has provided an annual uptick to that dividend for nearly three decades without fail. That fact alone makes Metro a great stock you can confidently add to your portfolio.

Final thoughts

No investment is without risk and that includes the three stocks above. Fortunately, Scotiabank, Metro, and Rogers all boast some defensive appeal, growth potential, and a source of income generation. In my opinion, one or all of these stocks should be core holdings in any well-diversified portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia and Rogers Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Meeting handshake
Stocks for Beginners

Buy This Blue-Chip Dividend Stock and Relax

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A blue-chip dividend stock is the best way investors can create passive income and relax, but how do you create…

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Stocks for Beginners

Dollarama Stock: Huge Value or About to Bomb?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) stock has grown exponentially in the last few decades, but is it still offering protection today?

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Utility Stocks for October 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Utility stocks have long been safe havens in market turmoil. These two could be the best, with long-term growth and…

Read more »

Value for money
Stocks for Beginners

Here’s My Top Value Stock to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock is an excellent choice for those seeking long-term income, especially as it continues in value territory.

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Stocks for Beginners

Should You Invest in Artificial Intelligence Stocks Right Now?

| Tony Dong

AI stocks may seem like a tempting, sure-fire bet right now. Here's why I would be hesitant.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

4 Canadian Stocks for Beginners in September 2023

| Robin Brown

Here are four diverse stocks to consider buying for the long term today.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now Under $10 Each!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks all provide significant sources of returns and trade below $10 per share as of writing!

Read more »

grow dividends
Stocks for Beginners

How to Pay Off Debt and Get Rich in 20 Years

| Tony Dong

Here's my personal finance and investing checklist to get you started.

Read more »