Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Is Maple Leaf Foods Stock a Buy in September 2023?

Is Maple Leaf Foods Stock a Buy in September 2023?

Here’s why MFI stock looks attractive to buy now for the long term, despite ongoing challenges.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.

Image source: Getty Images

Maple Leaf Foods (TSX: MFI) stock is witnessing a downside correction in September 2023 after rallying by nearly 16% in the previous three months combined. Nonetheless, MFI stock continues to outperform the broader market as it currently trades at $27.96 per share with nearly 14.4% year-to-date gains, taking its market capitalization to $3.4 billion. By comparison, the TSX Composite Index is up 5.7% in 2023.

Before we discuss whether it is the right time to buy Maple Leaf Foods stock now, let’s take a closer look at some key fundamental factors responsible for its recent price movement.

Maple Leaf Foods stock

If you don’t know it already, Maple Leaf Foods is a Mississauga-headquartered food-processing firm that offers a range of food products, like ready-to-serve meals, prepared meats, and plant protein-based products. Based on its 2022 revenue, the company made nearly 75% of its total revenue from its home market, while the remaining came from other international markets, including the United States and Japan.

Last year, Maple Leaf’s business faced several challenges due mainly to high inflationary pressures, dislocation in the pork markets, and supply chain disruptions. Besides these factors, job vacancies and a cybersecurity incident also badly affected its business operations. Notably, the company experienced an estimated economic impact of more than $23 million from the cyberattack in November 2022, leading to a system outage and interrupting its normal business activities.

As a result, Maple Leaf posted an adjusted net loss of $0.26 per share in 2022, despite a 4.8% YoY (year-over-year) increase in its total sales to $4.74 billion. These disappointing results explain why MFI stock dived by 16.4% last year.

The macroeconomic scenario worsened further in 2023, as steep increases in interest rates and continued inflationary pressures kept affecting consumer spending. Despite these challenges, however, Maple Leaf’s total sales rose 5.3% YoY to $2.44 billion in the first half of 2023. For the same period, its adjusted operating earnings also jumped 64% YoY to $65.2 million with the help of positive contributions from its plant protein group.

Maple Leaf’s improved financial performance in the first half of 2023, despite the ongoing adverse economic and market environment, could be the primary reason why its share prices have outperformed the broader market on a year-to-date basis.

Is MFI stock a buy in September 2023?

Although, indeed, Maple Leaf Foods is currently facing a challenging market environment, we must remember that most of these challenges could be temporary, arising mainly due to the ongoing economic slowdown. On the positive side, the company is still focused on boosting its long-term financial growth potential, even in such tough times. For example, Maple Leaf made a long-term investment in a London paltry facility in 2022, which is expected to be fully ramped up by the end of this year.

Besides these factors, its healthy balance sheet, increased focus on disciplined capital spending, and U.S. market expansion plans make MFI stock look attractive to buy now to hold for the long term, especially after it has slipped by about 4% in September so far.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a selection of great stocks you can confidently add to your portfolio? Here's a trio of stocks that…

Read more »

Meeting handshake
Stocks for Beginners

Buy This Blue-Chip Dividend Stock and Relax

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A blue-chip dividend stock is the best way investors can create passive income and relax, but how do you create…

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Stocks for Beginners

Dollarama Stock: Huge Value or About to Bomb?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) stock has grown exponentially in the last few decades, but is it still offering protection today?

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Utility Stocks for October 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Utility stocks have long been safe havens in market turmoil. These two could be the best, with long-term growth and…

Read more »

Value for money
Stocks for Beginners

Here’s My Top Value Stock to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock is an excellent choice for those seeking long-term income, especially as it continues in value territory.

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Stocks for Beginners

Should You Invest in Artificial Intelligence Stocks Right Now?

| Tony Dong

AI stocks may seem like a tempting, sure-fire bet right now. Here's why I would be hesitant.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

4 Canadian Stocks for Beginners in September 2023

| Robin Brown

Here are four diverse stocks to consider buying for the long term today.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now Under $10 Each!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks all provide significant sources of returns and trade below $10 per share as of writing!

Read more »