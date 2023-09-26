Home » Investing » CGI Stock: Outperforming Among Falling Tech Stocks

CGI Stock: Outperforming Among Falling Tech Stocks

CGI stock (TSX:GIB.A) has blasted past 52-week highs, on top of long-term growth that’s remained stable throughout the decades.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
crypto, chart, stocks

Image source: Getty Images

In recent years, the tech stock market has seen its fair share of turbulence. Many high-flying companies have experienced significant ups and downs. However, amidst this volatility, one standout performer has been CGI stock (TSX: GIB.A).

While other tech giants have struggled, CGI’s shares have not only weathered the storm but also seen substantial growth. In this article, we will delve into why CGI stock has been a notable exception in the tech sector. So, let’s examine its impressive historical performance, recent developments, and future outlook.

Why CGI stock

CGI stock has defied market trends, with its shares climbing from $103 to $140 since June. This marks impressive growth of approximately 36% over a three-month period. Moreover, over the last decade, CGI stock has soared from $36 to $140, showcasing an astounding compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. Such consistent and robust growth in the tech sector is indeed a rarity, making CGI stock an intriguing investment opportunity.

Recent developments

CGI has recently made significant announcements that underscore its potential for future growth. The company secured a prestigious 5-year task order for the ongoing development of the Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ digital immigration records systems. This contract, with a total potential value of US$159 million, solidifies CGI’s position by modernizing government infrastructure.

Additionally, CGI revealed its ambitious plan to invest $1 billion over the next three years to bolster its artificial intelligence (AI) services and solutions. In partnership with clients, CGI aims to accelerate the adoption of AI technologies while ensuring responsible and ethical implementation. This investment signals CGI’s commitment to staying at the forefront of AI innovation and delivering cutting-edge solutions to its clients.

Future outlook

CGI’s recent financial results further bolster its status as an attractive investment option. In the third-quarter of fiscal 2023, the company reported revenue of $3.6 billion, representing a remarkable year-over-year increase of 11.2%. Excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, CGI’s revenue still grew by a commendable 6.3% year over year.

The company’s strategic investments have also yielded positive outcomes. Its strong quarterly bookings, particularly in the government and financial services sectors, demonstrate this. CGI’s diversified portfolio of geographies, industries, and services positions it as a resilient foundation for profitable growth, even in the face of a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Furthermore, CGI’s commitment to shareholder value is evident in its investments and capital management strategies. In the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the company invested $101.5 million back into its business and allocated $53.1 million to repurchase its Class A subordinate voting shares. This underscores its confidence in its own growth potential.

CGI’s robust financial health is underscored by its decreasing long-term debt and lease liabilities, accompanied by a reduction in net debt. As of June 30, 2023, the company boasted $1.5 billion in cash reserves (excluding client funds) and a fully available revolving credit facility, providing a substantial $3 billion in readily available liquidity to pursue its profitable growth strategy.

Bottom line

In a tech stock landscape marked by volatility and uncertainty, CGI stands out as a beacon of stability and growth. The company’s impressive historical performance, recent contract wins, commitment to AI innovation, and strong financial results all point to a promising future.

As CGI continues to expand its footprint in both government and private sectors, investors may find this tech stalwart a compelling addition to their portfolios. With its solid financials, strategic investments, and a commitment to responsible technology use, CGI is well-positioned to thrive in the ever-evolving tech industry. As always, prospective investors should conduct their due diligence and consider their own financial goals before making any investment decisions in the stock market.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CGI. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Dots over the earth connecting the world
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Stock That Turned $10,000 Into $163,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Constellation Software has crushed the broader markets in the past decade. Here's why I remain bullish on the TSX tech…

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Tech Stocks

Up 57% in 2023, Is BlackBerry Stock Still a Buy?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are some key reasons I don’t find BB stock overvalued, despite its solid 57% year-to-date gains.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Tech Stocks

How to Turn Your TFSA Into a Gold Mine Starting With $6,500

| Nicholas Dobroruka

These two growth stocks can help super-charge your TFSA savings.

Read more »

man sitting in front of 3 screens programming
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock or Microsoft Shares: Better Buy for the AI Revolution?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) are two of the most impressive growth stocks to watch, as tech slips further from…

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Tech Stocks

1 Tech Stock You’ll Be Glad You Bought When the Bull Market Starts

| Puja Tayal

The stock market 20-month-long muted growth could be coming to a climax. You might want to own this tech stock…

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

Before You Buy NVIDIA, Here’s an AI Stock I’d Buy First

| Andrew Button

NVIDIA (TSX:NVDA) is a great company, but one TSX AI stock is a better value.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks to Buy Every Time They Go on Sale (Like Now)

| Adam Othman

The right growth stocks are worth buying in almost any market, but they are especially attractive when they come with…

Read more »

stock data
Tech Stocks

Better Tech Trend for Investors: AI or Graphene?

| Adam Othman

Even though it’s the newer of two technologies, AI has outpaced graphene by a significant margin in the corporate world.…

Read more »