Home » Investing » Better Buy in September 2023: Battery Stocks or EV Stocks?

Better Buy in September 2023: Battery Stocks or EV Stocks?

Battery stocks and EV stocks belong to fast-growing spaces, but I’m more excited about Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX:LAC) today.

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
consider the options

Image source: Getty Images

The S&P/TSX Battery Metals Index has been one of the top sector reporters on the S&P/TSX Composite Index over the past year. This should not come as a surprise considering the leaps that both the electric vehicle (EV) and battery metals spaces have taken in the first half of the 2020s. Today, I want to determine whether it is better to buy battery stocks or EV stocks right now. Let’s jump in.

Why battery stocks are the better bet right now

Allied Market Research recently valued the global lithium-ion battery market at US$46.2 billion in 2022. The same report estimated that this market would reach US$189 billion by 2032. That would represent a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% from 2023 through to the end of the forecast period.

Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC) is a Vancouver-based resource company that has established locations in the United States and Argentina. It recently hit a major milestone, posting its first lithium production at its Argentina location. Unfortunately, the lithium battery stock has succumbed to broader volatility. Shares of Lithium Americas hit a 52-week low of $21.80 on August 18, 2023. The stock has threatened this low in September.

This company released its second-quarter (Q2) fiscal 2023 earnings on August 9. As I’d stated, Lithium Americas announced that it achieved its first lithium production at the Cauchari-Olaroz location in Argentina. Meanwhile, Lithium Americas also projected that its Thacker Pass location in the United States was slated to achieve lithium production by the second half of 2026.

Investors should be attracted to this stock that is on track for terrific earnings growth over the course of this decade.

Here’s why EV stocks are where you should turn in the fall of 2023

The success of the EV space is intimately connected with the demand and subsequent production boom we have seen for lithium. EVs were still something of a novelty among automobile consumers through the 2010s, even with the commercial success of Tesla. However, this sector has really started to pick up significant steam in the first half of the 2020s.

According to a recent report on the sector from the International Energy Agency (IEA), EVs made up 4% of the total automobile market in 2020. That has ballooned to 14% in 2022 and is expected to reach 18% by the end of 2023. Investors cannot ignore the amazing growth trajectory we are witnessing in this market.

Lion Electric (TSX:LEV) is a Montreal-based company that designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in Canada and the United States. While the EV market has picked up steam, Lion Electric has failed to build notable momentum through 2023. Moreover, the EV stock has nearly halved from the 52-week high of $4.94 it rose to in November 2022.

In Q2 2023, Lion Electric achieved record revenue in the quarter of $58.0 million. EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, and it aims to give a clearer picture of a company’s profitability. This company posted an adjusted EBITDA loss of $9.7 million, which was improved from an adjusted EBITDA loss of $14.4 million in Q2 2022.

Lion Electric is geared up for strong revenue growth, as it continues to take advantage of the broader momentum in its sector. The company also possesses a fantastic balance sheet at the time of this writing.

Verdict

I love the potential of battery stocks and EV stocks in the 2020s. However, I’m picking the incredible growth potential of Lithium Americas stock right now, as it still offers a solid price.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

stock data
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks I’d Load Up on When They’re Down

| Kay Ng

These three stocks have outperformed the market greatly in the long run. They're good considerations for purchases when they are…

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Dividend Stocks

AI Stocks Are Totally Overheated: Here’s What to Buy Instead

| Andrew Button

Passive-income stocks like Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU) can pay you large dividends in retirement.

Read more »

analyze data
Investing

2 Undervalued Stocks to Invest in This Month

| Joey Frenette

Pick up Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and another top stock going into October 2023.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Stocks for Beginners

This Undervalued Stock Is a Top Choice in 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This undervalued stock checks all the boxes, providing investors with a superb opportunity for long-term growth.

Read more »

Technology
Stocks for Beginners

5 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in investing $500 right now? Here are five stocks to choose from!

Read more »

Retirement
Tech Stocks

3 Top Tech Stocks That Could Help Make You Rich by Retirement

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for tech stocks that could help make you rich by retirement? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Investing

TFSA Passive Income: 4 Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look cheap right now.

Read more »

Choice of fashion clothes of different colors on wooden hangers
Investing

Better Clothing Comeback Stock: Aritzia or Lululemon?

| Joey Frenette

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) and Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) are depressed clothing stocks with plenty of growth left in the tank.

Read more »