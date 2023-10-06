3 Oversold Stocks That’ll Pay Up Immediately

Oversold stocks can offer a great opportunity, but oversold stocks with dividends? That’s way better. Especially with these three.

In the ever-evolving landscape of the stock market, savvy investors often seek out opportunities in oversold stocks, where prices have dipped below their intrinsic value. For Canadian investors on the hunt for promising dividend stocks, Algonquin Power (TSX:AQN), BCE (TSX:BCE), and Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) are three names that deserve a closer look.

Algonquin Power

Algonquin Power operates as a diversified utility company, primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and water in North America. However, more recently the company announced it would be selling its renewable energy business to bring in more cash.

With a relative strength index (RSI) of 21.7 and generous 7.65% dividend yield, Algonquin Power has captured the attention of income-oriented investors. However, its shares have experienced a 48% decline in the last year.

Despite a challenging year, Algonquin Power maintains a strong focus on long-term growth. The CEO, Mr. Huskilson, remains optimistic, citing the growth outlook and long-term success. Additionally, Algonquin’s revenue has increased by 1%, while the adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBTIDA) and adjusted net earnings, though down, suggest resilience amidst difficulties. This positions Algonquin Power as a stock with the potential to rebound, offering a high dividend yield to investors who see beyond the current dip.

BCE

BCE, known to most Canadians as Bell, is a leading telecommunications and media company in Canada. They provide a wide range of services, including wireless, Internet, TV, and more. The company boasts a 25.04 RSI and 7.46% dividend yield, making it an attractive choice for dividend-seeking investors. However, the shares have fallen 14% in the last year.

BCE has been dedicated to building top-notch networks and expanding their fibre footprint. The company’s focus on delivering fast, reliable Internet and mobile services has been paying off, as evidenced by their recent achievements.

Despite the decline in share price, BCE has reported impressive growth in their fibre customer base, postpaid net activations, and mobile phone subscribers. This highlights their ability to deliver quality services even in a competitive and inflationary environment, positioning them as a solid dividend stock among oversold stocks.

Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness is a leading Canadian health and wellness company known for its nutritional supplements and vitamins. They cater to the global demand for products that support health and wellness. Jamieson Wellness has an RSI of 29.9 and offers a 3.19% dividend yield, making it a potential dividend gem. However, its shares have experienced a 32% drop in the last year.

Despite also having a challenging year, Jamieson Wellness remains resilient. Their CEO, Mike Pilato, emphasizes the continued strong demand for their products. The acquisition of the youtheory brand contributed to a more than 50% increase in revenue for their Jamieson Brands.

Additionally, the adjusted EBITDA increased by 27%, reflecting their commitment to growth and integration efforts. With consumers prioritizing health and wellness, Jamieson Wellness is well-positioned to benefit, making it an attractive choice for dividend investors.

Bottom line

In conclusion, these three oversold dividend stocks, Algonquin Power, BCE, and Jamieson Wellness, offer Canadian investors opportunities to invest in companies with solid fundamentals. While their share prices have faced challenges in the past year, their commitment to growth and ability to weather the storm make them valuable considerations.

As always, investors should conduct thorough research and consult with financial experts before making any investment decisions, keeping in mind that the stock market is inherently unpredictable, and past performance does not guarantee future results.