Home » Investing » 3 Oversold Stocks That’ll Pay Up Immediately

3 Oversold Stocks That’ll Pay Up Immediately

Oversold stocks can offer a great opportunity, but oversold stocks with dividends? That’s way better. Especially with these three.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Volatile market, stock volatility

Image source: Getty Images

In the ever-evolving landscape of the stock market, savvy investors often seek out opportunities in oversold stocks, where prices have dipped below their intrinsic value. For Canadian investors on the hunt for promising dividend stocks, Algonquin Power (TSX:AQN), BCE (TSX:BCE), and Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) are three names that deserve a closer look.

Algonquin Power

Algonquin Power operates as a diversified utility company, primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and water in North America. However, more recently the company announced it would be selling its renewable energy business to bring in more cash.

With a relative strength index (RSI) of 21.7 and generous 7.65% dividend yield, Algonquin Power has captured the attention of income-oriented investors. However, its shares have experienced a 48% decline in the last year.

Despite a challenging year, Algonquin Power maintains a strong focus on long-term growth. The CEO, Mr. Huskilson, remains optimistic, citing the growth outlook and long-term success. Additionally, Algonquin’s revenue has increased by 1%, while the adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBTIDA) and adjusted net earnings, though down, suggest resilience amidst difficulties. This positions Algonquin Power as a stock with the potential to rebound, offering a high dividend yield to investors who see beyond the current dip.

BCE

BCE, known to most Canadians as Bell, is a leading telecommunications and media company in Canada. They provide a wide range of services, including wireless, Internet, TV, and more. The company boasts a 25.04 RSI and 7.46% dividend yield, making it an attractive choice for dividend-seeking investors. However, the shares have fallen 14% in the last year.

BCE has been dedicated to building top-notch networks and expanding their fibre footprint. The company’s focus on delivering fast, reliable Internet and mobile services has been paying off, as evidenced by their recent achievements.

Despite the decline in share price, BCE has reported impressive growth in their fibre customer base, postpaid net activations, and mobile phone subscribers. This highlights their ability to deliver quality services even in a competitive and inflationary environment, positioning them as a solid dividend stock among oversold stocks.

Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness is a leading Canadian health and wellness company known for its nutritional supplements and vitamins. They cater to the global demand for products that support health and wellness. Jamieson Wellness has an RSI of 29.9 and offers a 3.19% dividend yield, making it a potential dividend gem. However, its shares have experienced a 32% drop in the last year.

Despite also having a challenging year, Jamieson Wellness remains resilient. Their CEO, Mike Pilato, emphasizes the continued strong demand for their products. The acquisition of the youtheory brand contributed to a more than 50% increase in revenue for their Jamieson Brands.

Additionally, the adjusted EBITDA increased by 27%, reflecting their commitment to growth and integration efforts. With consumers prioritizing health and wellness, Jamieson Wellness is well-positioned to benefit, making it an attractive choice for dividend investors.

Bottom line

In conclusion, these three oversold dividend stocks, Algonquin Power, BCE, and Jamieson Wellness, offer Canadian investors opportunities to invest in companies with solid fundamentals. While their share prices have faced challenges in the past year, their commitment to growth and ability to weather the storm make them valuable considerations.

As always, investors should conduct thorough research and consult with financial experts before making any investment decisions, keeping in mind that the stock market is inherently unpredictable, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

Housing Update: What’s Happening in October 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The housing market remains a turbulent place, which is why this REIT could be a better investment.

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Dividend Stocks

1 Wealthsimple Stock That Could Crush the Market in the Long Run

| Kay Ng

For patient investors, goeasy stock could deliver market-crushing total returns over the next five years, while increasing its dividend.

Read more »

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Dividend Stocks

BCE Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Andrew Walker

BCE is near a five-year low. Is the stock oversold and a buy or should investors bail out?

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Whose Dividends Keep Growing

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, growth prospects, and impressive track record of dividend growth, I am bullish on these three…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: How to Create Income for Retirement Even With No Savings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

No income? No problem! Consider some easy passive-income streams and invest for years of retirement income.

Read more »

rain rolls off a protective umbrella in a rainstorm
Dividend Stocks

How to Shield Your Portfolio From the Impact of Soaring Interest Rates

| Andrew Walker

Investors can take advantage of the impact of high interest rates to position their portfolios for attractive returns.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

Start Making Passive Income Immediately With This 7.6% Dividend Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

Freehold Royalties is a top TSX dividend stock to buy right now if you expect oil prices to remain elevated…

Read more »

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Dividend Stocks

How to Save for a Downpayment in Just 5 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you really cut back and make automatic investments, you can certainly create enough cash to have a down payment…

Read more »