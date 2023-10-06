Canadian Investors: How to Invest During a Recession

Whether a true recession hits or not, it’s always good to be prepared. Consider these steps as well as a stock to safeguard your investments.

Navigating the ups and downs of the financial markets can be a challenging task for Canadian investors, especially during economic recessions. However, by implementing prudent strategies and considering reliable investment options, investors can both safeguard their portfolios and identify opportunities for returns.

In this article, we will explore how Canadian investors can protect their investments during a recession and why Hydro One (TSX:H) might be a compelling choice, given its financial metrics and recent performance.

Safeguarding your investment portfolio

Diversifying your investment portfolio is a fundamental strategy to mitigate risk during a recession. By spreading your investments across various asset classes, such as stocks, bonds, and alternative assets, you can reduce the impact of a downturn in any single sector. A well-diversified portfolio can provide stability when market conditions are uncertain.

Also, during a recession, certain sectors tend to perform better than others. Defensive stocks, such as those in utilities, healthcare, and consumer staples, are known for their stability because they provide essential goods and services that people continue to use, even in tough economic times. These stocks can help protect your portfolio’s value.

Yet this doesn’t mean you should invest everything. Maintaining a cash reserve is prudent during recessions. Having cash on hand allows you to capitalize on investment opportunities that may arise when prices are low. Additionally, it ensures you have the liquidity to cover immediate financial needs without being forced to sell investments at a loss.

Earning returns, even during a recession

Seeking out opportunities when the market is down is a strong strategy. But what can you do in the meantime? Dividend-paying stocks can be a valuable source of income during a recession. Companies with a history of paying dividends often indicate financial stability.

Value stocks, typically characterized by low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios and strong fundamentals, can offer excellent opportunities during a recession. These could lead to immense returns in the near future, providing you with even more cash than when you started out the recession.

Hydro One stock: A compelling option

Hydro One stock is a leading electricity transmission and distribution company serving Ontario. Its stock presents a compelling option for Canadian investors during a recession for several reasons.

Hydro One stock trades at a P/E ratio of 20.08 times earnings, which is reasonable for a utility company. This valuation indicates that the stock may not be overpriced, making it an appealing choice for value-oriented investors.

Hydro One also offers a healthy dividend yield of 3.43%. This dividend can provide a steady income stream to investors, making it particularly appealing during a recession when income generation is essential.

The company has also been consistently beating earnings estimates, indicating strong financial performance and resilience. This ability to exceed expectations, even in challenging economic conditions, is a positive sign for investors. Finally, over the last year, Hydro One shares have appreciated by approximately 4%. This modest but steady growth demonstrates the stock’s ability to weather market volatility and potentially provide capital appreciation over time.

Bottom line

In times of economic uncertainty and recession, Canadian investors should prioritize safeguarding their investment portfolios while seeking opportunities for returns. Diversification, defensive stock investments, and holding a cash cushion are essential strategies.

Hydro One stock stands out as an attractive option due to its reasonable valuation, solid dividend yield, consistent earnings performance, and recent share price growth. While no investment is entirely immune to economic downturns, Hydro One’s characteristics make it a noteworthy consideration for investors looking to navigate the challenges of a recession in Canada. As with any investment decision, conducting thorough research and consulting with a financial advisor is advisable to align your investment choices with your financial goals and risk tolerance.