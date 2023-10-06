Housing Update: What’s Happening in October 2023

The housing market remains a turbulent place, which is why this REIT could be a better investment.

The Canadian housing market finds itself in a state of transition as we move into October 2023. Home prices are experiencing a decline in most provinces, with the average price taking a dip in seven provinces in September compared to the previous month. While this may raise concerns for homeowners and investors, there is optimism that the market will stabilize and eventually recover in the second half of 2023 and into 2024.

The price dip: Reasons and regional variances

Home prices in Canada have been on a rollercoaster ride, with varying degrees of impact across the provinces. British Columbia is facing the most substantial price decline, with the average price down 10% from its peak in February 2023. This decline is attributed to a combination of factors, including rising interest rates, affordability concerns, and a slowdown in the provincial economy.

In Ontario, home prices are also declining but at a slower pace than in British Columbia, with the average price down 5% from its peak in March 2023. Similar factors affecting British Columbia are contributing to this drop, alongside reduced demand from foreign buyers.

On the other hand, Quebec stands out as relatively stable, with home prices up 2% from their peak in January 2023. The province has been less affected by rising interest rates and other factors that have weighed down the housing market in other regions.

Alberta, buoyed by a strong oil and gas sector, has maintained relatively stable home prices, up 1% from their peak in November 2022. The province’s robust economy has played a pivotal role in supporting both the local economy and housing market. Other provinces have also experienced a decline, but at a lower rate.

How long until recovery?

Despite the current turbulence in the housing market, there is light at the end of the tunnel. The market is expected to stabilize and begin its recovery in the second half of 2023 and into 2024. This turnaround will be primarily driven by falling borrowing costs and a boost from elevated levels of immigration.

As interest rates continue to trend downwards, prospective buyers can look forward to more affordable financing options, potentially stimulating demand. Moreover, the country’s commitment to welcoming immigrants should contribute to a growing pool of potential homebuyers, further supporting the market’s recovery.

However, it’s important to acknowledge the hurdles in the path to recovery. Affordability issues and a weakened economy are likely to constrain prospective homebuyers in the short term. These challenges may lead to a cautious approach, with buyers carefully considering their options before making significant investments.

Consider industrial real estate for a stable investment

In the midst of the housing market fluctuations, investors are seeking alternative opportunities to diversify their portfolios and mitigate risks. One strong option to consider is investing in Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN), particularly within the industrial real estate investment trust (REIT) space.

Granite REIT specializes in industrial properties, which have shown resilience even during housing market uncertainties. The demand for warehouse and distribution centres has surged with the rise of e-commerce, making industrial properties an attractive investment. These assets often provide stable income streams, making them a valuable addition to an investment portfolio.

Moreover, Granite REIT has a history of strong performance and prudent management, which can instill confidence in investors seeking stability in uncertain times. Their focus on high-quality assets and a diverse tenant base further contributes to their appeal as an investment option.

The company currently holds a dividend yield at 4.53% as well, with shares remaining strong up 9.23% in the last year alone. So certainly this could be a better way to get into the real estate market.

Bottom line

Canada’s housing market is undergoing a period of adjustment, with declining home prices in many provinces. However, there is optimism that the market will stabilize and recover in the coming months, driven by lower borrowing costs and support from immigration.

For investors looking to diversify their portfolios and navigate the housing market’s fluctuations, Granite REIT in the industrial REIT space presents a compelling option due to its resilience and strong track record. Whether buying or selling, it’s crucial for individuals to stay informed and make informed decisions in these dynamic market conditions.