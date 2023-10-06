Home » Investing » How to Save for a Downpayment in Just 5 Years

How to Save for a Downpayment in Just 5 Years

If you really cut back and make automatic investments, you can certainly create enough cash to have a down payment in five years!

Published
In today’s Canadian real estate market, saving up for a down payment on a home can be a daunting task. With skyrocketing property prices in many cities, coupled with soaring interest rates, prospective homeowners often find themselves struggling to accumulate the necessary funds.

However, with the right financial strategies and disciplined planning, Canadian investors can achieve their dream of homeownership within five years. In this article, we’ll explore smart strategies to help you build a substantial down payment for your future home.

Set clear financial goals and stick to them

The first step in your journey toward homeownership is to set clear and realistic financial goals. Determine the exact amount you need for your down payment, taking into account the typical requirements in your desired location and housing market. A common benchmark is to aim for a 20% down payment to avoid mortgage insurance premiums. Calculate this percentage based on your target property’s estimated price.

Once you have a clear goal in mind, break it down into smaller, manageable milestones. Set annual or quarterly savings targets, and regularly review your progress to ensure you’re on track. To avoid mixing your down payment savings with other expenses, create a dedicated savings account or investment portfolio specifically for your home down payment. Consider opening a First Home Savings Account (FHSA), as this account offers tax advantages and potential investment growth.

One of the most effective ways to ensure consistent savings is to automate the process. Set up automatic transfers from your main bank account to your down payment fund on payday. This way, you won’t even have to think about saving; it becomes a routine part of your financial life. Consider allocating a fixed percentage of your income or a set amount each month to your down payment fund. As your income grows or expenses decrease, increase your contributions accordingly. The key is to make saving for your down payment a priority.

Invest wisely

While a savings account is a safe option for your down payment fund, it may not provide the growth potential needed to reach your goal within five years. Consider diversified investment options that align with your risk tolerance and time horizon.

A well-balanced portfolio of stocks, bonds, and other investment vehicles can help your money grow over time. Consult with a financial advisor to create an investment strategy that suits your specific financial situation and goals.

However, for the purpose of this article, let’s look at how you could achieve a downpayment of around $100,000 in five years and what investment that would mean today. For the example, we’ll look at Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), as it’s a safe investment that is likely to increase at a steady pace. Further, it has a strong and growing dividend yield at 4.77%.

For this, we’ll use a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% in share price over the last decade and 8.5% in dividend increases as well during that time. We’ll start with an investment of $25,000, increasing it by $9,000 each year. That way, you’ll have invested $70,000 but will make over $30,000.

YearShare PriceShares OwnedAnnual Dividend Per ShareAnnual DividendAfter DRIP ValueAnnual ContributionYear End Stock PriceNew Shares PurchasedYear End Shares OwnedNew Balance
1$114219$5.40$1,182.60$26,182.60$9,000$124.2682301$37,395.54
2$124.26301$5.86$1,763.86$39,159.4$9,000$135.4479380$51,467.20
3$135.44380$6.36$2,416.80$53,884$9,000$147.6377457$67,466.91
4$147.63457$6.90$3,153.30$70,620.21$9,000$160.9276533$85,770.36
5$160.92533$7.48$3,986.84$85,770.36$9,000$175.4074607$106,467.80

Conclusion

Achieving homeownership in Canada’s competitive real estate market requires dedication, discipline, and smart financial planning. By setting clear goals, creating a dedicated down payment fund, automating your savings, investing wisely, and cutting unnecessary expenses, Canadian investors can build a substantial down payment in just five years.

Remember that every individual’s financial situation is unique, so it’s crucial to tailor these strategies to your specific circumstances. Seek guidance from a financial advisor to develop a personalized plan that will help you achieve your dream of owning a home in Canada. With determination and the right financial strategies, homeownership can become a reality sooner than you think.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Royal Bank Of Canada. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

