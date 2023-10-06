Home » Investing » Is Enbridge Stock a Buy?

Is Enbridge Stock a Buy?

Down 35% from all-time highs, Enbridge stock offers you a tasty dividend yield of 8.2%. Is the TSX energy stock a good buy?

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
oil and gas pipeline

Image source: Getty Images

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is one of the popular stocks on the TSX. The Canada-based energy giant has returned 724% to shareholders in the last 20 years after adjusting for dividends. In this period, the TSX index has gained 354% in dividend-adjusted gains.

ENB stock currently trades 35% below all-time highs, increasing the company’s dividend yield to a tasty 8.2%. Let’s see if this beaten-down blue-chip TSX stock is a good buy right now.

Is Enbridge stock a buy, sell, or hold?

Enbridge is a diversified energy infrastructure company valued at a market cap of $91.6 billion. Its core business segments include liquids pipelines, natural gas pipelines, gas utilities, and storage and renewable energy.

Enbridge transports 30% of the crude oil produced in North America and 20% of the natural gas consumed in the United States. In terms of customer base, it operates the third-largest natural gas utility in the continent. Enbridge is also investing heavily in the clean energy space and has a growing offshore wind portfolio.

Last month, Enbridge announced its intention to acquire three gas utilities from Dominion Energy, which will create the largest gas utility platform in North America. Once the acquisition is closed, Enbridge will deliver 9.3 billion cubic feet/day (bcf/d) of natural gas to seven million customers.

The all-cash transaction is valued at a purchase price of $19 billion, which includes $6 billion of assumed debt. Investors are wary about the deal given recent interest rate hikes, which might increase the cost of debt significantly for Enbridge in the near term.

However, Enbridge expects the acquisition to accelerate the scale of its existing low-risk utility model while improving cash flows and supporting its long-term dividend-growth profile.

Enbridge explains the acquisition multiple is attractive at 16.5 times forward earnings, which will deliver shareholder value. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to distributable cash flow per share and adjusted earnings per share in the first full year of ownership.

Once the acquisition is complete, around 50% of Enbridge’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) will be derived from natural gas and renewables. This should enhance the company’s commercial profile with increased regulated cash flow.

Further, 98% of its cash flow will be generated from low-risk businesses, making Enbridge the only major pipeline and midstream company with regulated utility cash flow.

What is the target price for ENB stock?

Enbridge has a proven investment track record, increasing its adjusted EBITDA from $2.5 billion in 2008 to $15.5 billion in 2022. Despite a challenging macro environment, it is forecast to end 2023 with EBITDA between $15.9 billion and $16.5 billion.

Comparatively, its dividend has risen from $0.66 per share in 2008 to $3.55 per share in 2023, indicating an annual growth rate of almost 12%.

Despite the cyclical nature of the energy sector, Enbridge is relatively immune to fluctuations in commodity prices. Around 98% of its cash flows are tied to long-term contracts, while 95% of its customers are armed with investment-grade balance sheets. Further, 80% of its EBITDA has inflation-linked protections, allowing the company to generate cash flows across market cycles.

Priced at 15 times forward earnings, ENB stock trades at a discount of 33% to consensus price target estimates.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Dominion Energy and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Dividend Stocks

How to Save for a Downpayment in Just 5 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you really cut back and make automatic investments, you can certainly create enough cash to have a down payment…

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

My 2 Favourite TSX Dividend Stocks for October 2023

| Andrew Walker

These great Canadian dividend stocks look oversold.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Fintech Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Adam Othman

Thanks to a solid banking sector with an adequate digital banking user base, relatively few fintechs have gained ground in…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

How to Use a TFSA to Earn $3,394 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA is a great tool for securing passive income for life! But even in just one year you can…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

My Top No-Brainer, High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy in 2023

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some dividend stocks to buy in 2023? Here's a superb 8% yield that you can pick up at…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy for Dividends

| Adam Othman

The energy sector in Canada has an ample supply of decent dividend payers with stellar histories, but some stocks stand…

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

Avoiding Dividend Traps: Tips for Canadian Investors

| Kay Ng

Dividend stocks with yields of greater than two times the stock market's yield require investors' extra caution.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Passive-Income Portfolio Starting With Just $6,500

| Nicholas Dobroruka

It’s never been easier to build a stream of passive income. Here’s how to get started.

Read more »