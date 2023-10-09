3 Canadian Stocks Set to Explode in the Next Decade

If there are stocks set to explode in the next decade, it’s certainly these three. Let’s get right into why.

In the fast-paced world of finance, identifying stocks with long-term growth potential is akin to discovering hidden treasures. Investors searching for such gems need not look any further than Open Text (TSX:OTEX), Shopify (TSX:SHOP), and Topicus (TSXV:TOI).

These three stocks have not only shown remarkable growth but are also well-positioned to capitalize on the expanding markets of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud data, e-commerce, and software company expansion in the coming decade.

Open Text stock

Open Text stock, a global leader in information management solutions, is poised to thrive in the era of cybersecurity, AI, and cloud data expansion. The cybersecurity market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% from 2021 to 2028, reaching a staggering US$366.1 billion by 2028. As cyber threats become more sophisticated, the demand for comprehensive cybersecurity solutions like those offered by Open Text is expected to surge.

Moreover, Open Text stock’s focus on artificial intelligence and cloud data management positions it as a frontrunner in these rapidly expanding fields. Cloud data is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2021 to 2028. Open Text’s AI-powered solutions and cloud-based data management services are well aligned with these trends, ensuring sustained growth in the years ahead.

Between 2015 and 2021, Open Text’s stock exhibited impressive growth, with its share price increasing from around $45 to approximately $66, representing a gain of nearly 47%. With the cybersecurity, AI, and cloud data markets set to explode, OpenText appears well positioned to continue this upward trajectory.

Shopify stock

Shopify stock, the ecommerce giant, has been a game changer in the retail landscape. The global ecommerce market is on an upward trajectory, and Shopify stock is at the forefront of this revolution. According to Statista, global e-commerce sales are projected to reach US$6.4 trillion by 2024, up from US$3.5 trillion in 2019. This exponential growth is driven by a shift in consumer behaviour toward online shopping, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shopify stock’s performance between 2015 and 2021 is nothing short of remarkable. Its share price skyrocketed from approximately $27 to over $1,400, marking an astounding gain of over 5,100%. This meteoric rise is a testament to Shopify stock’s ability to capitalize on the booming e-commerce market.

Furthermore, Shopify stock’s diverse suite of services, including online store platforms, payment processing, and fulfillment solutions, positions it as a one-stop shop for businesses looking to establish and expand their online presence. As the e-commerce sector continues to expand, Shopify stock is set to benefit from the rising tide.

Topicus stock

Topicus, a software solutions provider, is primed for growth in the software industry. The software market is expected to flourish as businesses increasingly rely on technology to enhance efficiency and productivity. According to Grand View Research, the global software market is anticipated to reach $507.2 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.6%.

Topicus, with its portfolio of software solutions tailored for various industries, is well poised to capitalize on this market expansion. Its innovative software offerings, including data management, customer relationship management, and enterprise resource planning solutions, cater to the evolving needs of businesses in the digital age.

The company’s remarkable performance reflects the market’s recognition of Topicus stock as a leading player in the software sector, and it suggests that the company has the potential for further growth in the coming years.

Bottom line

In conclusion, these stocks have all exhibited impressive growth over the years. Each is well positioned to capitalize on the expanding markets of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, cloud data, e-commerce, and software companies in the next decade.

As these sectors continue to grow at a rapid pace, investors may find these stocks to be promising long-term investments, potentially delivering substantial returns in the years ahead. However, it’s crucial for investors to conduct thorough research and consider their risk tolerance before making investment decisions in the ever-evolving world of finance.