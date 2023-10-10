Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » My 3 Favourite TSX Energy Stocks for October 2023

My 3 Favourite TSX Energy Stocks for October 2023

Given the favourable environment, I am bullish on these three TSX energy stocks.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices

Oil is on the boil again amid supply concerns and rising demand. Besides, the ongoing Israel and Palestine conflict and further escalation could boost oil prices. So, oil prices could remain elevated in the near-to-medium term, benefiting oil-production companies. So, you can buy the following three top TSX energy stocks in this favourable environment to earn superior returns.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) operates a diversified portfolio of assets with a long reserve life and low decline rate. Thanks to its effective and efficient operations, the company enjoys a low WTI (West Texas Intermediate) breakeven price. With analysts projecting oil prices to remain elevated in the near-to-medium term, I expect the company’s margins to remain higher. The company is also strengthening its asset base this year with a capital investment of $5.4 billion. Supported by these investments, management hopes to increase its production, with the midpoint of the guidance representing a 5.5% increase from the previous year.

Besides, Canadian Natural Resources has reduced its debt levels from $21.3 billion at the end of 2020 to $12 billion as of June 30 while reporting solid financials. So, its interest expenses could fall. During the same period, the company has also repurchased $8.6 billion worth of shares, which could boost its EPS (earnings per share). So, I expect the independent energy producer to post strong performance in the coming quarters, increasing its stock price. Also, CNQ has raised its dividends for the previous 23 years at an annualized rate of 21%, with its forward yield currently at 4.29%. Despite these favourable factors, CNQ trades at 10.1 times analysts’ projected earnings for the next four quarters, making it an attractive buy.

Suncor Energy

Another energy stock that I am bullish on would be Suncor Energy (TSX:SU). The integrated energy company has made $2.7 billion of capital investments this year and expects to make an additional $2.7–$3.1 billion in the final two quarters. It has also recently signed an agreement to acquire TotalEnergies’ Canadian operations for $1.5 billion. The acquisition could add another 61,000 barrels per day production capacity and 675 million barrels of proved and probable reserves.

Propelled by these growth initiatives and the higher realization value, I expect Suncor Energy to post strong financials in the coming quarters. Besides, it has strengthened its balance sheet by lowering its net debt from $16.2 billion at the end of 2021 to $14.4 billion. It has also repurchased 6% and 8% of outstanding shares in 2021 and 2022, respectively. The company has further rewarded its shareholders by raising its dividends by 100% in 2021 and 24% in 2022. With a quarterly dividend of $0.52/share, its forward yield is 4.72%. SU trades at an attractive NTM (next 12 months) price-to-earnings multiple of 7.7. Considering all these factors, I believe Suncor Energy would be an excellent buy.

Enbridge

My final pick would be a Dividend Aristocrat, Enbridge (TSX:ENB), which has raised its dividends for the previous 28 years at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 10%. The midstream energy company has been under pressure over the last few days amid its proposed acquisition of three natural gas utilities in the United States. Investors are worried about its rising debt levels in this higher interest environment. The correction has dragged its valuation down to attractive levels, with its NTM price-to-earnings multiple at 15.5.

Meanwhile, with these acquisitions, the company could generate 22% of its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) from gas utilities, thus reducing business risk and creating long-term value for its customers. Further, the company expects to put around $3 billion of assets into service this year, which could contribute towards its financial growth. Considering these factors and its forward yield of 8.17%, Enbridge would be a worthy energy stock to buy despite the volatility.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Rally on Tuesday, October 10

| Jitendra Parashar

The recent big rally in commodity prices due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict could lift TSX energy and precious metal…

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

2 Smart Ways to Invest With Rising Oil Prices

| Chris MacDonald

Despite extreme volatility in oil prices of late, certain Canadian energy stocks remain interesting bets, including these two names.

Read more »

pipe metal texture inside
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock Worth a Buy in October?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge stock remains undervalued, despite its booming underlying business. Let's keep our eyes on the long run.

Read more »

Path to retirement
Energy Stocks

The TFSA Play: Turn $6,500 Into a Retirement Goldmine

| Aditya Raghunath

Hold high growth small-cap stocks such as Tidewater Renewables in your TFSA and benefit from outsized gains in the upcoming…

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Energy Stocks

Adjusting Your Portfolio for the New Normal Higher Interest Rates in Canada

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Higher interest rates are taking a toll on the economy and consumer. Leading utility stock Fortis is a good defensive…

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, October 6

| Jitendra Parashar

The labour market data from Canada and the U.S. will remain on TSX investors’ radar today ahead of the long…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Energy Stocks

Dividends From the Deep: Can Cameco’s Uranium Resurgence Boost Payouts?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

A surge in uranium prices unlocks dividend raises on Cameco stock. However, investors may only see a token increment for…

Read more »

forests trees
Energy Stocks

2 Top Environmental Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Environmental stocks provide a huge opportunity, but these two may be the most stable that investors can grab onto.

Read more »