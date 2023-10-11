Home » Investing » Want a Million-Dollar Portfolio? 3 Reasons to Choose a TFSA Over RRSP

Want a Million-Dollar Portfolio? 3 Reasons to Choose a TFSA Over RRSP

Are you planning to build a million-dollar portfolio? Consider the tax angle of investment income and choose wisely between a TFSA and RRSP.

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
A golden egg in a nest

Image source: Getty Images.

Did you know that the account you choose to invest in could make a significant difference in your investment income? The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) allows you to grow your investment income tax-free in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and Registered Retired Savings Plan (RRSP). What exactly does tax-free growth mean? 

Tax-free growth in investment income 

Let’s say you invested $2,000 in a particular stock. It becomes $6,000 in five years. If you sell that stock, it brings a capital gain of $4,000. In Canada, 50% of your long-term capital gain is taxable. You add $2,000 in investment income (capital gain) to your taxable income in the year you sell the shares. Considering the minimum tax rate of 15%, you pay $300 (15% of $2,000). Even if you use the $6,000 to reinvest in another stock, you pay the capital gains tax. 

But if you invest through registered accounts like a TFSA or RRSP, you won’t incur this tax if the amount stays in the account, idle, or reinvested. And if you invest through a TFSA, you can withdraw tax-free. 

Pre-requisites for a million-dollar portfolio 

A $300 amount might look small next to a million dollars, but when investments compound, the tax bill becomes bigger and bigger. Imagine paying a 30% tax on half a million in capital gain. Foe this reason, it is imperative to consider the tax implications when building a million-dollar portfolio. 

Reasons to choose tax-free withdrawals in a TFSA 

The RRSP allows you to invest a higher amount, deduct the contributions from taxable income, and grow your investments tax-free. But the withdrawals are taxable. So, it is a good account to build your passive income portfolio. The TFSA is better-suited to build a million-dollar portfolio for three reasons. 

  • Tax-free growth of investment income 
  • Tax-free withdrawals 
  • Allows you to invest in US stocks without giving up on tax benefits 

The CRA allows you to invest $6,000 annually in a TFSA ($6,500 in 2023). You cannot deduct the TFSA contribution from your taxable income. But for a small tax amount, the outcome is several times better. Here’s how. 

Investing in US stocks

If you had invested $6,000 in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in January 2020, you could have purchased 156 shares at US$29.53. In around four years, the share price surged almost tenfold to US$263.62. You not only get the benefit of the share price appreciation but also the dollar-conversion benefit. Your $6,000 invested in 2020 is $55,932 today (after converting to Canadian dollars). If you were to pay 15% in tax, you would prefer paying it on $6,000 rather than $55,932. 

But be wary of when you withdraw from the TFSA. Because you can only contribute a limited amount. Any contribution above the threshold will be taxable. And withdrawals don’t increase your contribution room.  

Making the most of TFSA’s tax-free growth of investment income 

You can book profits from time to time by selling some shares of Tesla and use that money to invest in other growth stocks like Ballard Power Systems (TSX:BLDP) and Hive Digital Technologies. As you did not withdraw the amount from the TFSA, it won’t impact your $6,500 contribution limit for 2023. And you can invest the complete amount without any taxes. 

Ballard Power Systems is making hydrogen fuel cells for commercial vehicles. It could become the next big thing through technological improvements and infrastructure. Even electric vehicles seemed like a loss-making venture in 2015. But technology, the ecosystem, and the urgency of controlling carbon emissions made it a reality. 

This makes energy security along with low carbon emissions all the more urgent. Ballard Power Systems stock could take off and become the next Tesla in the next 10-15 years if it succeeds in its hydrogen fuel cell venture. But keep your investments limited as the company is still at a nascent stage with no assurance of complete success. 

TFSA investing tip

Building a portfolio of high-growth stocks makes good sense in a TFSA. As for an RRSP, an income stock makes more sense because dividend stocks will only give a 5-7% annual yield. And you will be taxed on withdrawals, reducing your overall investment income. Make optimum use of both accounts. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Flags of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks Set to Dominate the Global Market

| Andrew Button

Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) is rapidly taking market share in the e-commerce platform industry globally.

Read more »

railroad
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons I’m Buying CP Stock Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CP stock (TSX:CP) is a strong choice for long-term investors, and there are certainly some strong reasons to pick it…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

Tax-Free Income: How to Earn $3,600 Per Year Inside a TFSA

| Andrew Walker

This investing strategy can reduce risk and boost yields in a TFSA portfolio.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Own During a Recession

| Andrew Walker

These companies get most of their revenue from providing essential services.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Stocks With 7% Dividend Yields to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

These top dividend stocks look cheap today.

Read more »

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks for Beginners in October 2023

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of Canadian stocks for beginners to consider buying. Here are two stellar options to buy today.

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

Get Rich Slowly: 1 Smart Stock to Leave in a TFSA for Years and Years

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield Dividend Aristocrat is a smart choice for TFSA investors with long-term financial goals.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $1,000 Per Year in Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Blue-chip TSX dividend stocks such as Brookfield Renewable can help you earn tax-free passive income for life.

Read more »