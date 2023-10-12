Home » Investing » Artificial Intelligence, Real Returns: Profiting From the AI Revolution

Artificial Intelligence, Real Returns: Profiting From the AI Revolution

Artificial intelligence isn’t just on the way, it’s here! And there’s one solid company to consider in the Canadian space.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessman holding AI cloud

Image source: Getty Images

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not just the stuff of science fiction but a rapidly growing industry that is transforming the global economy. As businesses increasingly adopt AI solutions, they are reaping significant benefits. According to a study by the McKinsey Global Institute, AI has the potential to boost global gross domestic product (GDP) by up to US$13 trillion by 2030. With AI already enhancing productivity, reducing costs, and spawning new products and services across various industries, investing in this technology is becoming more appealing than ever.

It’s already in our lives

AI is making its presence felt across a spectrum of industries, from healthcare to finance, manufacturing, and retail. Its applications are diverse and impactful. AI is revolutionizing healthcare by enabling more accurate diagnoses, personalized treatment plans, and drug discovery. Medical professionals are using AI-powered algorithms to analyze medical images and identify diseases at an early stage.

Investors are also using AI-powered algorithms to make more informed and data-driven investment decisions. Financial institutions leverage AI for risk assessment, fraud detection, and algorithmic trading. Automation through AI-powered robots is streamlining manufacturing processes, enhancing efficiency, and reducing operational costs. These robots can perform repetitive tasks with precision and speed.

Even in retail, AI is being used to enhance the customer experience. AI-powered chatbots provide instant customer support, while recommendation engines personalize product suggestions. As AI continues to develop and gain wider acceptance, the demand for AI products and services is poised for substantial growth. This surge in demand presents lucrative opportunities for companies involved in AI development and deployment.

Data-backed real returns

Several studies and reports provide valuable insights into the potential of AI. McKinsey & Company’s research reveals that 80% of global businesses believe AI will significantly impact their industry within the next five years. PwC’s study indicates that AI could create up to 1.4 million new jobs in the United States by 2030. So how do you get in on the action?

Investors who wish to harness the potential profits of AI have several options. Many publicly traded companies are heavily investing in AI research and development. These tech giants are already incorporating AI into their products and services, making them attractive investment options.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) also can track a basket of AI stocks to provide diversification and lower risk. These ETFs can be an ideal choice for investors looking to spread their investment across various AI companies. For those seeking high-risk, high-reward investments, AI-focused venture capital funds are available. These funds invest in early-stage AI companies with the potential for substantial returns.

OpenText stock: A Canadian AI investment

OpenText (TSX:OTEX), one of Canada’s largest software companies, is now laser-focused on AI. After a $6 billion acquisition, the company has shifted its attention to the AI and cognitive era. OpenText stock works with global organizations transitioning from the digital era to the AI era.

OpenText stock’s integration of acquired products and commitment to improving cybersecurity highlight its strategic approach. In the words of Muhi Majzoub, OpenText’s Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, “The internet changed everything in the mid-90s, but with AI going forward, everything will change.”

OpenText stock’s longstanding involvement in AI underscores its commitment to innovation. At their annual event this week, the company introduced a new product line called OpenText Aviators, all focused on AI development as follows:

  • IT Operation Aviator: Enhances the user experience and streamlines network issue resolution.
  • DevOps Aviator: Identifies and mitigates risks in project and product delivery.
  • Content Aviator: Simplifies content search across millions of documents.
  • Experience Aviator: Generates content based on user input.
  • Business Network Aviator: Provides market insights and optimization recommendations.
  • Aviator Platform for Technologists: Offers tools and connectors to facilitate interaction with AI models.
  • Aviator Search for Techs: Provides a search across multiple AI models.
  • IoT Aviator: Monitors and alerts businesses about device issues, such as temperature fluctuations in shipments.

Bottom line

Investing in AI offers tremendous potential for real returns. As AI transforms industries and drives economic growth, investors can tap into this opportunity by considering investments in AI. OpenText stock, with its strategic focus on AI, represents a promising option for investors looking to participate in this dynamic and innovative sector.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

Can Shopify Stock’s Impressive Growth Be Paired With Future Dividend Payouts?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock is exciting, but couple it with a dividend stock and you've got a bulletproof portfolio.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Tech Stocks

Where Will BlackBerry Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are some major fundamental factors that can drive BB stock in the next five years.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Tech Stocks

Before the Bull Market: 1 Super Stock Down 38% to Buy on the TSX Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Buying this TSX super-growth stock today can help you receive some eye-popping returns on investments in the long run.

Read more »

Flags of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks Set to Dominate the Global Market

| Andrew Button

Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) is rapidly taking market share in the e-commerce platform industry globally.

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Up 51% in 2023: Is Shopify Stock a Buy Today?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Shopify stock has a bright future as the company benefits from the rising importance of e-commerce as well as artificial…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent Stock That Turned $1,000 Into $41,500

| Aditya Raghunath

Well Health is a TSX stock which has delivered multi-fold returns to shareholders in the last seven years. Is WELL…

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Tech Stocks

Is Kinaxis Stock Worth a Buy in October?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Kinaxis stock (TSX:KXS) has long been a strong supply-chain stop, but is it still a buy in October 2023?

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Dividend Stocks

3 Under-the-Radar Dividend Payers With Solid Growth Prospects in 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three dividend payers flying under the radar are excellent investment prospects for their solid growth prospects in 2023 and beyond.

Read more »