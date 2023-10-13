Buy 143 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $1,014 a Year in Passive Income

This dividend stock is great for passive income in two ways, and with a recent 20% share jump, now is the time to buy.

Dividend stocks continue to offer stability and reliable income for investors. The North West Company (TSX:NWC) is a hidden gem in the Canadian stock market that provides a compelling case for those looking to invest in dividend stocks. With a generous dividend yield of 4.41%, a relatively low price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, and a recent 20% jump in share price after strong earnings, let’s see how much is needed to create incredible income.

But first, why North West?

When looking at North West stock, the dividend yield is a critical factor for income investors. The North West Company offers a compelling dividend yield of 4.41%, significantly higher than the average yield in the Canadian market. This robust yield means that investors can enjoy a steady stream of income from their investment, making it an attractive choice for those who rely on dividends as a source of financial security.

Furthermore, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is a crucial metric to consider. A lower P/E ratio suggests that a stock may be undervalued, potentially offering investors an opportunity for capital appreciation in addition to dividends. The North West Company’s P/E ratio of 14.22 indicates that it is trading at a reasonable valuation relative to its earnings. This makes it an appealing option for value-conscious investors, as they can acquire shares at a relatively modest price while still enjoying a strong dividend yield.

Then there are recent earnings. The North West Company recently made headlines by reporting impressive earnings results that led to a remarkable 20% increase in its share price. Such a significant jump is a testament to the company’s ability to deliver value to its shareholders. Not only did this boost share prices, but it also reaffirmed the company’s stability and growth potential. The strong earnings performance signals the company’s resilience in challenging economic conditions, a quality that is especially appealing for dividend investors who seek consistency and reliability.

How much to invest

Once you’ve taken all this into consideration, North West stock looks like a solid choice. But how much would investors need to pitch in for solid, safe income?

Let’s remember one thing. Passive income isn’t just dividends. It’s also returns. So, today, we’re going to see how much investors could create in passive income, taking into consideration both dividend income and returns to previous 52-week highs.

Let’s say then that you have $5,000 to invest. Shares of the stock are now at about $35. To reach 52-week highs, that would push the stock to $40.50. Now, let’s see what that could translate into.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY PORTFOLIO TOTAL NWC – now $35 143 $1.56 $223.08 quarterly $5,000 NWC – highs $40.50 143 $1.56 $223.08 quarterly $5,791.50

Now, you’ve created $223.08 in annual dividend income, as well as $791.50 in returns. That comes to a grand total of $1,014.58!

Bottom line

For Canadian investors seeking reliable income in a market filled with uncertainty, The North West Company presents an appealing opportunity. With a generous dividend yield of 4.41%, a reasonable P/E ratio of 14.22, and recent strong earnings results that led to a 20% jump in share prices, this company offers a blend of income and potential for capital appreciation.

Its geographic resilience, history of dividend growth, and commitment to the communities it serves add to its attractiveness as a dividend stock. The North West Company should certainly be on the radar of income-focused investors who appreciate the value of consistency and stability in their portfolios.