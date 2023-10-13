Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » From Bear to Bull: The Canadian Stocks Set to Bounce Back Strongest

From Bear to Bull: The Canadian Stocks Set to Bounce Back Strongest

After witnessing sharp downside correction in recent months, these two Canadian stocks could turn out to be big winners in the coming years.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
falling red arrow and lifting

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian stock market has traded on a weak note in the last two years. After shedding nearly 9% of its value in 2022, the TSX Composite benchmark currently trades with a minor 1% year-to-date gain. Despite starting the year on a strong note by rising 3.7% in the first quarter of 2023, the index has fallen sharply since then due mainly to continued high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates.

Nonetheless, this market correction has made some top Canadian stocks look undervalued to buy for the long term that could turn out to be big winners in the coming years. That’s why the ongoing bear market could be an opportunity for investors to buy such stocks at a bargain on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Let’s take a closer look at two such stocks.

MTY Food stock

MTY Food Group (TSX:MTY) is a Saint Laurent-based franchisor that also operates multiple concepts of restaurants globally. It currently has a market cap of $1.3 billion, as its stock trades at $52.96 per share after losing nearly 15% of its value in the last month. At this market price, MTY also offers a 1.8% annualized dividend yield and distributes these dividend payouts on a quarterly basis.

Shares of companies that have seen a massive decline in their financial growth due to the challenging macroeconomic environment have been affected the most by the recent market selloff. However, this doesn’t seem to be the case with MTY Food.

Even as inflationary pressures and a high interest rate environment have affected consumer spending lately, the company’s sales rose 87.4% YoY (year over year) to $889.3 million In the first three quarters of its fiscal year 2023 (ended in August). With this, MTY posted a more than 28.7% YoY increase in its adjusted earnings during the same period to $3.59 per share.

Given its strong financial performance, this Canadian stock’s sharp declines in recent months make it look really cheap to buy today for the long run.

North West Company stock

North West Company (TSX:NWC) could be another top Canadian stock with dividends that you can buy on the dip now. This Winnipeg-headquartered firm runs a network of grocery and retail stores in Canada and other international markets. It has a market cap of $1.7 billion, as NWC stock trades at $35.90 per share after sliding by 11% in the last six months. The stock also offers a decent 4.3% annualized dividend yield at the current market price.

Although high inflation and a shift in consumer spending have affected North West Company’s financial growth trends in the last year, it’s still maintaining a positive earnings growth trend due partly to its recent strategic initiatives. In the first three quarters of its fiscal year 2024 (ended in July), North West’s total revenue increased by 8% YoY to $1.8 billion, while its adjusted earnings for this period rose 7.8% from a year ago to $2.08 per share.

Besides its strong long-term fundamentals, North West Company’s continued focus on driving strategic operational efficiencies to mitigate the impact of inflation could help this top Canadian stock recover fast in the coming quarters.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MTY Food Group. The Motley Fool recommends North West. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Two colleagues working on new global financial strategy plan using tablet and laptop.
Dividend Stocks

Data-Driven Decisions: How AI Is Transforming the Stock Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada does not yet have any AI-powered funds, but there are still ways to use AI to help drive your…

Read more »

Choice of fashion clothes of different colors on wooden hangers
Stocks for Beginners

Where Will Aritzia Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

These factors can play an important role in deciding Aritzia’s stock price movement in the next five years.

Read more »

alcohol
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA: Turn $10,000 Into $100,000 for Retirement

| Robin Brown

Want to turn $10,000 into $100,000 relatively quickly? Use the TFSA, smart savings, and good stock picking to retire early.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Stocks for Beginners

2 No-Brainer TSX Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best TSX stocks you can buy today amid the ongoing market selloff.

Read more »

A tractor harvests lentils.
Stocks for Beginners

Nutrien Stock Is down 16% in 2023: Buy Now or Avoid?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) stock continues to face problematic headwinds, but that shouldn't last forever. Right?

Read more »

railroad
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons I’m Buying CP Stock Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CP stock (TSX:CP) is a strong choice for long-term investors, and there are certainly some strong reasons to pick it…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Stocks Set to Explode in the Next Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If there are stocks set to explode in the next decade, it's certainly these three. Let's get right into why.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

My Top No-Brainer, High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy in 2023

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some dividend stocks to buy in 2023? Here's a superb 8% yield that you can pick up at…

Read more »