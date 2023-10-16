Home » Investing » 3 Top Real Estate Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

3 Top Real Estate Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

These three dividend stocks offer safety from the volatility of other real estate stocks in a strong and growing sector.

Investing in real estate can be an excellent way to diversify your portfolio and generate reliable income. In Canada, the real estate market has seen substantial growth. Yet industrial real estate is emerging as a promising sector. In this article, we’ll delve into the appeal of industrial stocks and explore three real estate stocks that offer strong investment opportunities on the Canadian stock market.

Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) is a Canadian industrial real estate investment trust that has been turning heads among investors for several reasons. With a yield of 5.51%, it’s already an attractive option for income-oriented investors. Furthermore, in the last year, its shares have surged by an impressive 20%. This remarkable performance is a testament to the strength of Dream Industrial REIT’s portfolio and its management.

It’s one of the real estate stocks that boasts a diverse portfolio. The stock consists of around 250 properties spanning more than 43 million square feet of leasable space across North America and Europe. This broad geographical reach minimizes the risk associated with localized economic downturns. The company’s robust tenant base further ensures a steady stream of rental income.

The key highlight of Dream Industrial REIT is its dividend. With its impressive yield, the company consistently delivers strong returns to its investors, making it a compelling choice for those seeking stable income alongside capital appreciation.

Granite REIT

Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) is another industrial real estate player in Canada that deserves investors’ attention. Its dividend yield stands at 4.49%. Further, it’s demonstrated a solid performance over the last year, with an 8% increase in its share value.

Similar to Dream Industrial REIT, Granite REIT owns and operates a portfolio of industrial properties across North America and Europe, totaling over 51 million square feet of leasable space. Its diversified properties and strong tenant base contribute to its resilience in the market. Additionally, its consistent dividend payouts are appealing to income-focused investors.

SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) may not be a pure industrial real estate stock, but it’s worth considering for those who want exposure to the industrial sector. The company specializes in open-air shopping centers, with a portfolio of over 160 properties and more than 31 million square feet of leasable space. While it primarily focuses on retail, it’s important to note that these centers are home to numerous industrial tenants, including retailers, distributors, and e-commerce companies.

SmartCentres REIT’s dividend yield is notably higher, standing at 8.05%. However, its shares have experienced an 11.5% decline over the last year. This dip could be seen as a potential opportunity for value-oriented investors to enter the market at a lower price point. SmartCentres REIT’s strong management, diversified property portfolio, and established tenant base make it a reliable choice for income generation.

Bottom line

Industrial real estate stocks are currently making waves in the Canadian stock market. Yet the three mentioned here are prime examples of the sector’s promise. These companies don’t just offer attractive dividend yields. They also demonstrate strong track records of performance and prudent management.

Dream Industrial REIT and Granite REIT, with their well-diversified portfolios and presence in key markets, present robust investment opportunities. Meanwhile, SmartCentres REIT, although primarily focused on retail, provides indirect exposure to the industrial sector through its industrial tenants, making it a unique choice for investors.

While the stock market can be volatile, these real estate stocks have consistently delivered value to investors. With their compelling yields and resilient business models, they stand as strong choices on the Canadian stock market, especially for those seeking reliable income alongside the potential for capital growth. However, as with any investment, it’s crucial to conduct thorough research and consider your own financial goals and risk tolerance before making any decisions.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

