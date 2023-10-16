Home » Investing » TFSA: Invest in These 2 Stocks for a Real Shot at $1 Million

TFSA: Invest in These 2 Stocks for a Real Shot at $1 Million

Hold quality growth stocks such as Okta and WSP Global in your TFSA to benefit from outsized gains over time.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
financial freedom sign

Image source: Getty Images

Canadians can use the flexibility and benefits associated with the TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) to build long-term wealth. For instance, you can hold quality growth stocks in this registered account and benefit from outsized gains over time. As the TFSA is tax-sheltered, you can accelerate your wealth-building goals by holding these two stocks in the account.

Is Okta a good stock to buy?

Down 72% from all-time highs, Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) stock is valued at a market cap of US$13.6 billion. It provides identity solutions for enterprises, allowing the company to increase sales from US$568 million in fiscal 2020 to US$1.85 billion in fiscal 2023 (ended in January). It offers a suite of products and solutions that enable users to manage and secure their digital identity.

In the July quarter, Okta increased sales by 23% year over year despite lower enterprise spending. Okta increased its customer base by 12% year over year, which was lower than the expansion rate of 14% in the year-ago quarter.

However, Okta continues to enjoy large customer wins as it ended fiscal second quarter (Q2) with a record number of annual customer contracts over US$5 million. It is also finding ways to increase customer spending on its platform via cross-selling its portfolio of products and solutions.

Despite its widening top-line growth, Okta remains unprofitable. In the last six months, it reported operating losses of $322 million, compared to $448 million in the year-ago period. However, its operating cash flow is positive and accounts for 10% of sales compared to an outflow of 5% in the prior-year quarter.

Analysts tracking OKTA stock expect sales to rise by 19.2% to US$2.22 billion in fiscal 2024 and by 16% to US$2.57 billion in fiscal 2025. It is forecast to improve the bottom line from a loss per share of US$0.04 in 2023 to adjusted earnings of US$1.49 per share in 2025.

Wall Street remains bullish and expect shares to gain 15% in the next 12 months.

What is the target price for WSP Global stock?

One of the top-performing TSX stocks, WSP Global (TSX:WSP) has already returned close to 700% in dividend-adjusted gains to shareholders since October 2013. WSP is a professional services and consulting company with operations in Canada, the U.S., and several other international markets. It advises, plans, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, water, tunnels, highways, bridges, and urban infrastructure projects for public and private sector clients.

Despite a challenging macro environment, WSP Global increased organic sales by 9.3% year over year in Q2. After accounting for the acquisition of the environment and infrastructure business of John Wood Group, total sales grew by 31.2% to $3.63 billion.

Its backlog at the end of Q2 stood at a record $14.3 billion, representing 12 months of revenue. Its organic order intake in the June quarter was $4 billion, which is another quarterly record for the company.

WSP Global stock is forecast to increase adjusted earnings from $5.75 per share in 2022 to $7.78 per share in 2024. So, the TSX stock trades at 24.8 times forward earnings, which is not too steep given its robust growth estimates. It currently trades at a discount of 7% to analyst price target estimates.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Okta and WSP Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

Here’s How BlackBerry Stock Fits Into the AI Boom (Yes, That BlackBerry)

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why BB stock is set to immensely benefit from the upcoming AI boom.

Read more »

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Tech Stocks

Tech Titans and AI Pioneers: Who’s Who in Canada’s Artificial Intelligence Arena?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Kinaxis Inc. (TSX:KXS) and other Canadian tech stocks are at the forefront of the ongoing artificial intelligence revolution.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Tech Stocks

AI Stocks: 3 TSX Winners Emerging Early from the Boom

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX stocks are clearly winning from the AI boom and wider adoption of the next-gen technology.

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

AI Unleashed: The Stocks Poised to Dominate the Decade

| Andrew Button

Tech stocks like Kinaxis Inc (TSX:KXS) are well positioned to thrive in the decade ahead.

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

Why AI Might Be Canada’s Most Lucrative Sector in the Next Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Artificial intelligence is set to boom over the next decade, and Canada could see a large part of that action.…

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

The AI Rush: Discovering Canada’s Leading Innovators in the Space

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Artificial intelligence stocks are all the rage, but these three have been powering them forward for years, with even more…

Read more »

Two colleagues working on new global financial strategy plan using tablet and laptop.
Dividend Stocks

Data-Driven Decisions: How AI Is Transforming the Stock Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada does not yet have any AI-powered funds, but there are still ways to use AI to help drive your…

Read more »

Different industries to invest in
Tech Stocks

Data-Driven Decisions: How AI Is Transforming the Stock Market

| Andrew Button

AI stocks like Kinaxis Inc (TSX:KXS) are leading the machine learning revolution.

Read more »