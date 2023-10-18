TFSA Wealth: 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Dividend stocks are great for a TFSA, but if you’re looking to make a portfolio you can pick and leave for life, choose these!

Investing in stocks can be a bit like dating. You want a partner that’s reliable, dependable, and will stand the test of time. In the stock market, blue-chip companies that pay dividends are like that steady and supportive partner. They provide consistent income and long-term growth potential. If you’re on the hunt for such investment partners, here are five stocks that are worth considering for the long haul.

Bank stocks

Canadian banking stocks are staples of any good portfolio. So, starting off our list is Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), a true heavyweight in the world of banking. Known for its stability, Royal Bank stock has been a cornerstone of the Canadian financial landscape for more than a century. It’s one of the largest banks in Canada, and its dividend yield of 4.65% makes it an appealing choice for income-focused investors.

Royal Bank stock has consistently delivered impressive returns to its shareholders, both in terms of capital appreciation and dividend payments. Their well-diversified portfolio and international presence ensure a steady income stream. Plus, as one of the most regulated and closely monitored financial institutions, you can sleep well at night knowing your money is in safe hands.

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO), or simply BMO, is another gem in the Canadian banking sector. With a dividend yield of 5.26%, it’s a real treat for income investors. BMO stock is a bank that has stood the test of time, and its steady performance over the years speaks volumes about its resilience.

What sets BMO stock apart is its commitment to shareholders. The bank has a strong track record of increasing dividends, which means you can expect your income from this stock to grow over time. It’s a solid pick for investors looking for both stability and income, a combo that’s hard to beat.

Energy stocks

Moving on to the energy sector, we have Fortis (TSX:FTS), a leading North American utility company. Plus, it’s now hit the coveted Dividend King status as of this November’s dividend payment! Fortis stock provides a vital service. That’s delivering electricity and gas to millions of customers. This means the company enjoys a consistent and predictable revenue stream, which translates into a dependable dividend.

With a dividend yield of 4.32%, Fortis stock offers investors a source of steady income. The company’s robust infrastructure and strategic expansion plans make it a long-term winner. As the world continues to rely on energy, Fortis is well positioned to thrive, making it a solid addition to your portfolio.

Real estate stocks

Now, let’s switch gears to real estate. This is where investors can really gain a lot of dividend income. Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) is a prime example of a real estate investment with a twist. Instead of buying houses or commercial buildings, Granite focuses on industrial properties. In a world increasingly driven by e-commerce, Granite’s warehouses and distribution centers have become hot properties.

The 4.48% dividend yield is nothing to sneeze at, and it’s backed by a stable income source as tenants are often locked into long-term leases. With the surge in e-commerce and the need for more warehousing space, Granite REIT is poised for steady growth.

Finally, we have Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN), which invests in multi-unit residential properties. If you’ve ever considered the stability of investing in “brick and mortar,” this might be your pick. The 3.17% dividend yield might be lower compared to some others on our list, but the stability of the rental market is an excellent trade-off.

In the world of real estate, apartments have proven to be resilient investments. With a growing population, there’s a consistent demand for rental properties. CAPREIT stock’s focus on well-managed, quality properties ensures your investment stays on solid ground.

Bottom line

These five blue-chip stocks present promising opportunities for long-term investors seeking a blend of stability and income. From the stable banks to the energy reliability of Fortis and diverse real estate options, each of these stocks offers a unique piece of the puzzle — one that can build a resilient and income-generating portfolio.