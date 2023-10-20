Home » Investing » Passive Income: How to Make $132/Month Tax Free!

Passive Income: How to Make $132/Month Tax Free!

Creating tax-free passive income each month can be easy with a strong dividend stock coupled with a solid TFSA.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Many Canadians are always on the lookout for opportunities to grow their wealth while minimizing the impact of taxes. The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a powerful financial tool that can help you achieve this goal. In this article, we will explore how to create tax-free passive income through a TFSA, with a particular focus on investing in dividend stocks like Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN).

The power of the TFSA

A TFSA is a versatile investment account that allows you to earn income, grow your investments, and withdraw your funds tax-free. Unlike a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), which provides a tax deduction when you contribute but is taxed upon withdrawal, the TFSA allows your investments to grow and generate income without any tax implications.

One of the key strategies for generating passive income within a TFSA is investing in dividend-paying stocks. Dividend stocks pay a portion of their profits to shareholders in the form of dividends. This can provide you with regular income, and when held in a TFSA, these dividends are not subject to taxation.

Slate Grocery REIT as a lucrative solution

Slate Grocery REIT is a real estate investment trust that specializes in grocery-anchored shopping centres in North America. With a dividend yield of 10.91%, it presents an attractive opportunity for those seeking to generate monthly income in their TFSA.

“Slate Grocery REIT’s second-quarter results highlight our team’s continued operational excellence and ability to drive consistent organic growth across the REIT’s portfolio,” said Blair Welch, chief executive officer of Slate Grocery REIT.

In the last quarter, the company achieved record leasing volumes at attractive spreads, driving occupancy and revenue growth. New deals were completed at 23.7% above comparable average in-place rent and non-option renewals at 10.9% above expiring rents. This means that the company is securing higher rental income, which translates into better dividend payouts.

One of the primary indicators of a healthy real estate investment trust (REIT) is its occupancy rate. Slate Grocery REIT reported a 70-basis point gain in occupancy, reaching 93.9% at the close of the quarter. This is a significant achievement, especially since there are no grocery-anchor expiries remaining in the balance of the year. A high occupancy rate ensures a stable stream of rental income, which can be passed on to investors in the form of dividend passive income.

Slate Grocery REIT’s same-property net operating income (NOI) continues to trend positively, increasing by 2.7% on a trailing 12-month basis. This reflects the company’s ability to maintain and grow its income, providing a solid foundation for dividend payouts.

Future growth

Despite a rising interest rate environment, the adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio decreased by 1.7% to 96.3% over the comparative period. This is a significant achievement, as it indicates that the company can maintain a healthy dividend payout, even in challenging economic conditions.

The REIT has further strengthened its balance sheet by entering interest rate swap contracts, ensuring that a significant portion of its debt remains fixed. This financial stability is essential for long-term income stability for investors.

Slate Grocery REIT has positioned itself for growth and is actively seeking attractive buying opportunities. The average rent in its portfolio remains below market rates, leaving room for rental growth and increased value. This bodes well for the company’s ability to continue providing attractive dividends to investors.

Bottom line

If you’re an investor with $15,000 today, here is how much you could create in annual passive income from Slate stock.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
SGR.UN$111,363$1.17$1,594.71monthly

As you can see, this also is produced monthly. So, each month, investors would create $132.89 in passive income each month.

Investing in a Canadian TFSA is an excellent way to generate tax-free passive income. Dividend stocks, such as Slate Grocery REIT, can be a smart choice for investors looking to build a steady income stream. With its impressive results and financial stability, Slate Grocery REIT offers an enticing opportunity for Canadians seeking to create tax-free passive income through their TFSA.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

High-Yield Investors: Should You Buy TC Energy Stock Now?

| Adam Othman

When you are looking into a discounted dividend stock, it's important to look at the factors behind the discount, especially…

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Dividend Stocks

With a 6.97% Dividend Yield, Is it Time to Buy Chemtrade Stock?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A dividend stock with a long history of monthly distributions is a strong buy for its record financial performance and…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The Counter Intuitive Art of Buying More During a Bearish Turn

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

A bear market brings many opportunities to buy more resilient stocks like Fortis and BCE at bargain prices.

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Canadian Pacific Railway Stock or Canadian National Railway Stock?

| Jed Lloren

Are you thinking of adding a railway stock to your portfolio? Find out which company I think is the better…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Build Wealth Through TSX Dividend Stocks

| Jed Lloren

Are you hoping to build wealth through TSX dividend stocks? Here are three key points to remember.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Dividend-Growth Stocks With 7% Yields

| Andrew Walker

These dividend-growth stocks now offer attractive yields.

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian REITs to Buy in October 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian REITs can be a great contributor to any income portfolio, but these three are my top choices in October…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: How a Couple Can Earn $4,800 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

This strategy for generating passive income can boost returns while reducing risk.

Read more »