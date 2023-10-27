Home » Investing » Stop Working and Start Earning With These 3 Stocks

Stop Working and Start Earning With These 3 Stocks

These stocks aren’t just doing well now; they’ve been doing well for a decade! And that may only be the tip of this lucrative iceberg.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
woman retiree on computer

Image source: Getty Images

Early retirement seems like a dream, doesn’t it? One that couldn’t possibly come true. Yet many Canadians can still achieve this dream and make it a reality. By preparing properly and setting yourself up for long-term success, you can certainly achieve early retirement and stock work for good.

How? By creating a solid passive-income portfolio. And I do mean passive income — not just dividends. Investors tend to forget that returns count as passive income, too! This is why today we’re going to focus on three dividend stocks that can set you up for long-term gains, both in returns and dividend passive income.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) has become a master at acquiring software companies. These companies are those that provide essential services to our everyday lives but perhaps need a jolt to get them into everyone’s hands.

This is where Constellation stock comes in, buying up these companies and giving them what they need to thrive and expand. And, of course, the stock gets a huge piece of the action. It’s been successful for decades, allowing for even more decades of growth in the future.

In fact, Constellation stock has increased 40% in the last year and a whopping 1,352% in the last decade. While that’s likely to slow in the next decade, you can still look forward to immense and stable growth. As well as a dividend of $5.43 per share on an annual basis.

Dollarama

A great choice if you want to protect your cash during a downturn, Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is another stock to consider. Dollarama stock tends to be one of the last retail companies hit by inflation, using this to allow consumers to come to their stores as much as possible before raising prices.

The revenue made allows Dollarama stock to open in even more locations across the country. And it’s done this for years! Now, it’s looking beyond its borders, investing in Dollar City in Latin America. This allows investors to look forward to yet even more growth from the retail stock.

While the dividend of $0.27 per share annually isn’t all that high, returns sure are. Shares of Dollarama stock are up 540% in the last decade alone. And that certainly looks like it will continue.

WSP Global

Finally, WSP Global (TSX:WSP) is the last of the stable stocks that could bring you to early retirement. That’s because the stock is in the essential business of essential infrastructure. The consulting firm focuses on providing services to build rails, bridges, roads, you name it — all essential, all long-term contracts.

So, it’s no wonder that the stock has risen so far in the last few decades. And it looks like that should continue, thanks to even more solid contracts coming the company’s way. In fact, during its last earnings report, the company beat its expectations and increased its annual outlook!

Because of this, third-quarter results around the corner should see another jump in share price. That’s on top of the growth it’s seen in the last decade. Shares of WSP stock are now up 394% in the last 10 years, and again, this could only be the beginning. Plus, you can bring in a solid dividend of $1.50 per share annually as of writing.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and WSP Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Wireless technology
Dividend Stocks

The ‘Internet of Things’ is Coming, and You’ll Want to Buy This Telecom Stock Beforehand

| Adam Othman

The rise of IoT presents plenty of opportunities for wealth growth, including a telecom well-positioned to advance the growth of…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

CPP Benefits: Will They Be There When You Retire?

| Andrew Button

CPP benefits may or may not be paid, but Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) dividends have been paid for 50 consecutive years!

Read more »

Shopping for consumer goods
Dividend Stocks

Loblaw Stock: Deal or No Deal?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Loblaw stock (TSX:L) has come under fire in the last few years, but now could be the best time to…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

This 5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month!

| Daniel Da Costa

With this high-quality dividend stock trading ultra-cheap and its yield now above 5%, it's one of the best investments to…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Growth Stocks for a Solid Tax-Free Retirement Income

| Adam Othman

These three growth stocks can be good additions to create a tax-free retirement income portfolio in your TFSA.

Read more »

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

The Secret to Boosting Your RRSP Monthly Payouts

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The secret and proven strategy to boosting RRSP payouts still works to the present day.

Read more »

5G chip
Dividend Stocks

Buy 848 Shares in This Top Dividend Stock for $319 Per Month in Passive Income 

| Puja Tayal

The TSX has an attractive opportunity for dividend reinvestment. 847 shares of this stock can compound to $319 in monthly…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

Make Passive Income With Canada’s Top Real Estate ETFs

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can make passive income by investing real estate ETFs paying monthly dividends and managed by established fund managers.

Read more »