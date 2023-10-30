Home » Investing » Where to Invest $1,000 in November 2023

Where to Invest $1,000 in November 2023

If you only want to invest $1,000 these days, these are the top three places I’d put it for long-term growth and safe income.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Canadian Dollars

Image source: Getty Images

There are many Canadians these days who are trying to simply keep their cash safe. And I get it. You may be saving cash and setting it aside, waiting for the right opportunity, and it’s just not presenting itself. In fact, I wouldn’t blame you if you were quite jaded by the market today.

So, if you have $1,000 and are looking for a place to put it, look no further. Here are three options I would consider to continue growing that $1,000 you’ve saved so diligently.

GICs

One of the best places that you can store cash for a long period of time is through a Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC). These are some of the best options on the market right now! While you won’t get returns like you would through stocks, you get fixed income instead.

That fixed income depends on where you’re investing and for how long. But to give you an idea, a five-year GIC at major banking institutions is around 5% right now. That’s 5% on your $1,000 investment each and every year!

Here’s what that could look like over the next five years.

YearStarting AmountIncreaseTotal
1$1,000$50$1,050
2$1,050$52.50$1,102.50
3$1,102.50$55.13$1,157.63
4$1,157.63$57.88$1,215.51
5$1,215.51$60.78$1,276.29

As you can see, by the time you take out your cash after five years, you’ll have made $276.29 from that original investment!

ETF

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are another strong option. That’s because you have a whole team of portfolio managers doing the work for you. If you want to get into renewable energy, you can pick a renewable energy ETF. If you’d rather stick to banks, find an ETF for that as well.

Yet if you want safety, there are many conservative ETFs out there as well, along with ETFs offering dividends for those focusing on cash flow. One that I like is Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF (TSX:VXC).

This fund focuses on providing global exposure for Canadian investors as well as a broad range of market capitalizations. The ETF has done quite well, with shares up 7.25% year to date and a dividend yield at 1.76% as of writing. So, it’s certainly a great way to keep cash safe and see conservative long-term growth.

Banks

It’s a different situation for investing in banks compared to the United States. Down south, there is just so much competition, creating volatile situations for investors. However, in Canada, we have an oligopoly of banks that has created a mass amount of cash reserves for these institutions.

This is why Canadian banks have plenty of provisions for loan losses and have been using them to keep afloat. Plus, during high interest rate environments, banking institutions can actually do quite well — charging more for loans and seeing an increase in GIC investments as well.

Yet among them all, perhaps Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is the safest for your $1,000. That’s because it’s the largest of the Big Six banks, with stable cash flowing in from its wealth and commercial management sectors. Furthermore, it hasn’t dropped as much as the other banks. Royal Bank stock now trades at 10.66 times earnings and holds a 4.98% dividend yield, with shares down 14% in the last year.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Royal Bank Of Canada and Vanguard Ftse Global All Cap Ex Canada Index ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Stocks for Beginners

Safe Stocks to Buy in Canada for November 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These safe stocks offer sustained growth, even during this last turbulent year, so hope onto them on the TSX today!

Read more »

green power renewable energy
Stocks for Beginners

3 “Green Home” Renovations the CRA Will Pay for

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The government provides cash up front for those wanted to shift to clean energy but don't have the cash. Consider…

Read more »

Shopping for consumer goods
Dividend Stocks

Loblaw Stock: Deal or No Deal?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Loblaw stock (TSX:L) has come under fire in the last few years, but now could be the best time to…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Stocks for Beginners

3 Remarkably Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Robin Brown

Looking for some real bargain priced TSX stocks today? Here are three stocks that offer a good mix of growth…

Read more »

Technology
Stocks for Beginners

This CRA Hack Could Save You Thousands Each Year!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Ever wondered if you were missing out on benefits? Stop worrying and use this CRA hack to create potentially thousands…

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, October 27

| Jitendra Parashar

The main TSX index fell for the seventh consecutive session, registering its longest losing streak in over five years.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Stocks for Beginners

Passive Income: How to Earn $178.53 per Month in Your TFSA Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income isn't just about dividends, and yet many people forget that. Start creating returns and dividends to make the…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top Reasons Why Dollarama Stock Is a Screaming Buy Today

| Jitendra Parashar

These three top reasons make DOL stock really attractive to hold forever to earn market-beating returns.

Read more »