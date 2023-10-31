This 6% Dividend Stock is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

Immediate income doesn’t sound real these days. Not when you’re talking about the TSX today. With shares near 52-week lows, I could certainly see how you’d think that. The thing is, there is definitely a way to achieve pretty much immediate passive income. And what’s more, this approach could continue to create income as the months and years go on.

Consider dividends and returns

I’ve been hammering into investors lately about the importance of considering both dividends and returns when investing. There are a few reasons for this. First off, there is the safety of it. You don’t want to pick up a stock simply for a high dividend yield. The stock price could easily drop should the company decide to cut its dividend. What’s more, a decline is more likely the higher the dividend yield gets, as the lower the stock falls the higher the dividend yield rises.

With that in mind, long-term investors should also consider reinvestment. If you have a strong company that allows for secure returns over the next decade, for example, I’d assume you would want to keep investing in it if you could. That’s where dividend income comes in.

You can simply use the immediate passive income you receive from dividend income and put it towards your favourite stock. Again, and again, and again. By doing this you’ll be growing your bottom line and creating even more passive income in the process.

What kind of stock?

If you’re looking for immediate passive income, you don’t have to be a broker to know that monthly dividend stocks are your best option. These companies provide you with payouts each and every month. However, you again want to make sure those payments are safe, secure, and growing.

One area that has historically been a strong dividend provider are energy stocks. But which ones, exactly? Renewable energy companies haven’t been thriving in this market. And as for oil and gas stocks, those are set to continue dropping as the world shifts to renewable uses.

Yet among these two, I’d choose a diversified renewable energy company with the potential for huge growth. That’s why I’d consider Northland Power (TSX:NPI).

Growth and more growth

Northland stock has had it harder than most in the last few years. While it is a diversified renewable energy company, it has faced several issues with wind turbines that had to be addressed. Consequently, the energy producer saw a huge need to pay for the solutions to those issues. This was tough considering it’s already grappling with inflation and high interest rates.

But therein lies the value. You can pick up the passive income stock with a dividend yield of 6% as of writing. That’s almost double the five-year average of 3.79%. It also trades at a valuable 11.3 times earnings. Shares are now down 49%, with analysts believing the drop is far overblown. In fact, the consensus is that shares could double in the next year!

With its foot in the door of several renewable energy options, including highly successful offshore wind farms, Northland stock looks like an excellent option. One that could certainly be great for your passive income portfolio when it returns to 52-week highs. Meanwhile, you’ll achieve immediate passive income, every single month.