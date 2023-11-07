Home » Investing » Grab These CRA Benefits Right Now!

Grab These CRA Benefits Right Now!

These CRA benefits are ones you think you may not be able to claim anymore. But great news: you most certainly can. And more than you realize.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
work from home

Image source: Getty Images

The world changed after the pandemic in many ways. One of those ways is through inflation, pushing prices through the roof and causing many Canadians to not have as much cash in their pockets. Because of this, it’s time for Canadians to make the government work for them.

The good news is that it is already working for us — literally, but also in terms of benefits and credits. Yet many Canadians don’t realize all the benefits and credits they can claim, mainly because they change all the time.

Today, let’s look at just a few of these benefits. Those that come down to another pandemic-led shift. The benefits that come from working from home.

COVID brought it on

The working-from-home benefits came directly as a result of the pandemic. If you had to spend more than 50% of your time working from home during at least four consecutive weeks in the years 2020, 2021, or 2022 because of COVID-19, you could claim $2 per day. This was the temporary flat-rate method at the time for claiming home office expenses.

The maximum for this method was bringing in $400 from 200 working days in 2020 and up to $500 for 250 working days in 2021 and 2022. But here’s the thing. If you were claiming these benefits before and are still working from home in 2023, there are other benefits you can claim!

Your home, your business

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) states that if your home is your principal place of business or you use the space only to earn your business income, “and you use it on a regular and ongoing basis to meet your clients, customers, or patients,” you can claim business-use-of-home expenses.

The benefit of this credit is that you can claim it even if you use the space for personal use or even if you rent your home. And there are quite a few expenses that can be taken off in this method.

Employees can deduct maintenance costs such as heating, home insurance (not your mortgage, but mortgage interest), electricity, and even cleaning materials. You’ll need to know the area of your workspace, as well as how many hours you use the space per week.

It can get quite complicated, which is why it’s always advisable to use a financial advisor or tax consultant. But I can assure you, it’s worth it.

Where to put that cash

Now, the thing here is that you’re not exactly getting payments month after month. Instead, this benefit comes as potentially a refund or a credit on your tax return. But if you gain that refund, it could be quite a large amount!

With that, don’t put it to waste and instead invest it back into your own pocket. Put it aside in something safe, such as a Canadian Big Six bank, and you’re sure to see it climb back from today’s share price. For example, Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) would be a strong choice right now. It offers growth after its expansion into more of the United States. Also, it offers the most exchange-traded funds (ETF) on the market. This is a huge benefit in a volatile market.

Furthermore, you can grab a dividend yield of 5.41% as of writing. That’s even more income to grab onto while you wait for shares to return to 52-week highs, which should occur in the next year. So, don’t wait. Get what’s owed to you and grab whatever you can from these CRA benefits.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

FREIGHT TRAIN
Stocks for Beginners

How Safe Is Canadian National Railway’s Dividend Amidst Rising Operation Costs?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CNR (TSX:CNR) stock has a long history of strong dividends, but should it go towards growth once more, that could…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Wealth: 7 Stocks to Own for the Next 20 Years

| Robin Brown

The TFSA is the ideal place to compound stock investments for years. Here are seven stocks for strong long-term TFSA…

Read more »

eat food
Stocks for Beginners

The Best Canadian Food Stocks in November 2023

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some tasty stocks to consider? There’s no shortage of great food stocks to add to your…

Read more »

Happy diverse people together in the park
Dividend Stocks

3 CRA Benefits Everyone Can Apply for

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These CRA benefits are some of the most common ones Canadians can claim. So what are you waiting for?

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

The 3 Top-Performing TSX Stocks in November 2023 (Are They Still Buys?)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX stocks may be up to record levels, but it looks like there is even more on the…

Read more »

man is enthralled with a movie in a theater
Stocks for Beginners

Will Cineplex Stock Ever Be a Buy Again?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) stock looks like it could outperform, but there are a few hiccoughs in the near term that investors…

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Stocks for Beginners

3 Low-Volatility Stocks for Smoother Sailing

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks are all low-volatility options, but each are in their own wheelhouse so investors can find the perfect…

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Stocks for Beginners

A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Growth Stocks That Could Thrive

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These growth stocks have shown some huge promise in the last year and even in the last week! They belong…

Read more »