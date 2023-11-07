Home » Investing » Magna Stock Soars 15% After Boosting 2023 Guidance

Magna Stock Soars 15% After Boosting 2023 Guidance

Magna (TSX:MG) stock saw shares soar after the company reported huge sales as well as updated guidance. But more could be coming.

The dust has somewhat settled surrounding Magna International (TSX:MG) after the company’s shares surged 15%. This came after earnings that produced surprises, along with an increase in company guidance for investors. So, let’s get right into it and what investors could expect in the future.

First, earnings

Earnings for the most recent quarter for Magna stock saw sales increase by 15% to $10.7 billion. That’s compared to just a 4% increase in global light vehicle production. Adjusted diluted earnings per share jumped 33% during the quarter to $1.46.

The increase in higher light vehicle production seems to be the major catalyst for the company’s success. With its help, Magna stock increased its adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to $615 million in the quarter compared to $452 million the year before. Yet while high production helped, the company credited cost-saving initiatives to bring in higher earnings.

Net income also climbed to $394 million in the third quarter from $289 million the year prior. Cash from operations came in at $797 million as well, with $24 million used for operating assets and liabilities.

Guidance updates

Perhaps what really pulled the trigger for so many investors, however, was the update to Magna stock guidance. Total Sales jumped from projections of between $42.1 to $43.1 billion in 2023 to $41.9 and $43.5 billion.

However, equity income and adjusted net income are expected to be slightly lower due to a strike affecting company earnings for the year. Even so, higher sales should help pave the path to success, especially if higher production continues.

How did analysts feel about earnings?

Analysts weigh in

Analysts increased their targets for Magna stock after the earnings that produced several surprises. Across the board, analysts believe the stock is a buy and set to outperform in the near future with an increase in production after years of supply-chain issues.

While analysts expected the company to beat estimates, the guidance brought in an upside they didn’t necessarily expect. The strike impact was better than many had feared as well, so it was nice to see Magna stock come out ahead.

However, analysts felt that shares should potentially have climbed even further. It seems the strike costs weighed it down from further growth, as there continue to be strong volumes across the board, with an improving trend towards more production. With costs continuously under control as well, there is a strong upside analysts are on board with, especially as the world continues to shift towards electric vehicles.

Bottom line

Magna stock may have jumped by 15% during trading, but it’s still far away from the triple-digit territory it once enjoyed. What’s more, investors can grab a 3.49% dividend yield while they continue to see a recovery. And with supply-chain seemingly under control and more production coming its way, Magna stock is certainly one to hold on to. Not just through 2023 but even further beyond for those seeking some of the best growth in the next decade or more.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

