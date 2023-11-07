Home » Investing » Passive Income: How to Earn $116 Per Month the CRA Can Never Claim

Passive Income: How to Earn $116 Per Month the CRA Can Never Claim

This stock might not be the first you think of for passive income, but it provides low risk and high rewards for those who can cash in.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills

Image source: Getty Images

I’ve been hammering into investors lately that there is more to passive income than dividends. And it’s true! Passive income is the income you make while you’re doing anything else besides investing. Sleeping? Yes. Eating? Yes. Meming on the toilet? Yup, that too.

That’s why it’s important to consider stocks for more than just dividend income. Passive income can come from monthly dividends, true. But it also comes from returns, which can arguably be far higher.

Today, let’s look at how to create true passive income — some that the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) cannot touch.

Get yourself a TFSA

If you don’t already have a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), I’m hoping you’re under 18 and can’t legally. Otherwise, what are you doing? This is the best way to create passive income not just for this year but even in your retirement.

The TFSA provides a way to create income that cannot be taxed by the CRA (hence the “tax-free” part). But the other benefit is that there are very few limitations on the account. Right now, you can invest up to $88,000 to reach the contribution limit if you started in 2009 and haven’t contributed yet. From there, each year, more is added on, with 2024 seeing it hit $7,000 in additional room.

But I digress. There’s all that contribution room, where you can save for decades. But you can also take it out when needed. If you suddenly need a new roof, lose a job, or have an emergency you can simply take out the cash — all of it. No fees — no problem. So, grab a TFSA, like, right now.

Choose the right investments

The “right” investments mean those that are due for continued gains, with a history of performing strongly in the past. For that, I would look to blue-chip companies that have been around for decades. Not only do these companies have a history of growth behind them. They also have a history of collecting cash — cash that’s, in all likelihood, going to be used for dividends in some manner.

Yet even among blue-chip companies, it can be difficult. While Canadian banks are great, they don’t necessarily provide a great solution during a downturn. And if you need to take out your cash during an economic fall like this one, then you would be stuck.

That’s why it’s a good idea to think outside the box. For that, I’d actually lean towards this top stock.

Constellation stock

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) has become a powerhouse of software acquisitions over the last two decades. The company has grown so much, in fact, that it’s had to create a spinoff company to address the growing need to acquire software companies in Europe! If that’s not success, I don’t know what is.

What’s more, shares of Constellation stock are up over 1,300% in the last decade alone. And while it might be a software company, I assure you, it’s anything but volatile. Constellation simply acquires companies, refurbishes them under their own names, and gives them top-notch management.

By doing this, it’s created a steady stream of cash flow and growth that’s remained even during this market volatility. Plus, it has a nice little 0.19% dividend yield to add on. So, now, let’s see what you could get from this stock should it surge to consensus estimates from an investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYPORTFOLIO TOTAL
CSU – now$2,8917$5.43$38.01quarterly$20,237
CSU – estimates$3,0857$5.43$38.01quarterly$21,595

In just a short period of time, you could have returns of $1,358 and dividends of $38.01. That’s total passive income of $1,396.01, which comes to $116.33 each month — and every cent is tax free.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Millennials: 3 Easy Steps to Becoming a TFSA Millionaire

| Aditya Raghunath

Young Canadian investors can leverage the TFSA to build long-term wealth and benefit from the power of compounding.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Blue Chips: The Perfect Hedge Against Surging Interest Rates?

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top Canadian blue chips are extremely reliable and can help shore up your portfolio in this rising-rate environment.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

This Top 10% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock remains under the radar, but that won't be for long. Meanwhile you'll miss out on a massive…

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Your $6,500 Contribution

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks now offer attractive yields.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest in These 2 Stocks for a Real Shot at $1 Million

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors can consider holding quality TSX growth stocks such as Waste Connections in the TFSA and benefit from outsized gains.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

Magna Stock Soars 15% After Boosting 2023 Guidance

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Magna (TSX:MG) stock saw shares soar after the company reported huge sales as well as updated guidance. But more could…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest in These 2 Stocks for a Real Shot at $1 Million

| Adam Othman

The strength of the underlying businesses for these two TSX stocks can deliver outsized returns in the long run to…

Read more »

Going against the grain
Dividend Stocks

Contrarian Investing: Capitalizing on the Bearish Sentiment in Canada

| Kay Ng

Stocks can sell off substantially with no warning. You should have strong conviction and facts supporting your contrarian investing ideas.

Read more »