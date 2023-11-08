Home » Investing » How Much Should You Invest Now to Retire by 50?

How Much Should You Invest Now to Retire by 50?

If you want to retire early, all it takes is consistency. Keep up with this method and you could retire a millionaire in the next 20 years!

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset

Image source: Getty Images.

Canadians looking to retire early pretty much don’t have any other option besides investing. You simply cannot make enough (unless you’re a millionaire) to put aside cash year after year and expect to retire early.

That’s why today we’re going to look at truly passive income that can help you retire by 50. Even if you only have 20 years to do it.

Make automatic contributions

The first step to early retirement is to contribute as much as you can, and often. To do so, I would create automated contributions in line with your paycheques. That way you don’t have to even think about contributing to your accounts; it will just do the work for you.

What’s more, you should be contributing to something like a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). This is the best option since if you desperately need the cash before retirement, you can take it out. From there, make sure you’re contributing to your chosen investments regularly.

For this, I would consider dollar-cost averaging. This is where no matter what happens, you set a time each month, or even in line with that paycheque again, to invest your cash. Over time, the market goes up, and so do stocks. Sometimes you’ll invest when the stock is down and get a deal, while other times you’ll invest when it’s high but see higher returns. Over time it averages out, giving you far more earnings in the process.

Choose the right investment

For the purpose of this article, we’re going to look at one safe stock to choose. However, you should consider having a strong mix of exchange-traded funds (ETF), bonds, guaranteed investment certificates (GIC), and more. This can be done in line with your goals, with the help of your financial advisor.

But here we’ll take a look at the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM). CIBC stock is down quite a lot during this economic downturn. Yet after hitting 52-week lows, the company has surged back to 52-week highs within a year’s time. So you can grab a deal, along with a great dividend yield at 6.7%.

Plus, all the banks have provisions for loan losses, enjoying an oligopoly in the Canadian banking sector. So it’s unlikely you’ll see bank closures such as happened in the United States. Therefore, you can look forward to seeing your cash rise substantially over the next two decades.

Putting it all together

Let’s say you make $60,000 per year and want to create that amount of income during retirement. You want to create enough cash to have $60,000 per year for the next 20 years. This would mean creating a portfolio worth $1.2 million.

To give you an idea of what this could look like, we can look at CIBC stock as an example. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% and dividend CAGR of 6%, let’s see what investing $78,000 in a TFSA and adding $6,000 per year could look like.

YearShare PriceShares OwnedAnnual Dividend Per ShareAnnual DividendYear End Stock PriceYear End Shares OwnedNew Balance
1$52.001,500.00$3.48$5,220.00$54.601,705.00$93,093.00
2$54.601,705.00$3.69$6,291.45$57.331,919.00$110,016.27
3$57.331,919.00$3.91$7,503.29$60.202,143.00$129,008.60
4$60.202,143.00$4.14$8,872.02$63.212,378.00$150,313.38
5$63.212,378.00$4.39$14,390.42$66.372,685.00$178,203.45
6$66.372,685.00$4.66$12,512.10$69.682,951.00$205,625.68
7$69.682,951.00$4.94$14,577.94$73.173,232.00$236,485.44
8$73.173,232.00$5.23$16,903.36$76.833,530.00$271,209.90
9$76.833,530.00$5.55$19,591.50$80.673,847.00$310,337.49
10$80.673,847.00$5.88$22,620.36$84.704,185.00$354,469.50
11$84.704,185.00$6.23$26,072.55$88.944,546.00$404,321.24
12$88.944,546.00$6.61$30,049.06$93.384,932.00$460,550.16
13$93.384,932.00$7.00$34,524.00$98.055,345.00$524,077.25
14$98.055,345.00$7.42$39,659.90$102.965,788.00$595,932.48
15$102.965,788.00$7.87$45,551.56$108.106,265.00$677,246.50
16$108.106,265.00$8.34$52,250.10$113.516,778.00$769,370.78
17$113.516,778.00$8.84$59,917.52$119.187,331.00$873,708.58
18$119.187,331.00$9.37$68,691.47$125.147,928.00$992,109.92
19$125.147,928.00$9.93$78,725.04$131.408,573.00$1,126,492.20
20$131.408,573.00$10.53$90,273.69$137.979,271.00$1,279,119.87

And there you have it. Invest often, and you could retire a millionaire in just 20 years!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

Rate-Proof Your Returns: The Best Defensive Stocks for Canadians in a Rising Interest Rate Climate 

| Puja Tayal

Has your portfolio lost value in the last two years from aggressive interest rate hikes? Here’s a way to rate-proof…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Post-Pandemic Dividend Performers: Canadian Stocks Leading the Way

| Daniel Da Costa

These top Canadian stocks are not only finding ways to grow their revenue in this environment, but they're also increasing…

Read more »

Female hand holding piggy bank. Save money and financial investment
Dividend Stocks

The Best Passive Income Streams to Help Fund Your Future

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These passive income streams offer long-term options you can pursue on your own time, creating cash that can fund your…

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Adam Othman

Even though the initial boom is over, renewable energy is still a market segment worth considering for a wide range…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $5,500 Per Year in Passive Income and Pay None to the CRA

| Andrew Walker

This TFSA strategy increases returns, reduces risk, and avoids taxes.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn Big TFSA Income That the CRA Can’t Touch

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock is one of the best stocks to buy for your TFSA in order to generate significant income…

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX infrastructure stocks are “hot buys” today for their visible, long growth runways.

Read more »

Businessmen teamwork brainstorming meeting.
Dividend Stocks

Recession-Proofing With Dividends: Canadian Picks That Stand the Test of Time

| Adam Othman

No matter how resilient a stock is, it may suffer a performance drop during a recession simply because of negative…

Read more »