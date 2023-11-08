Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How to Earn Big TFSA Income That the CRA Can’t Touch

How to Earn Big TFSA Income That the CRA Can’t Touch

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock is one of the best stocks to buy for your TFSA in order to generate significant income with no CRA tax bill.

Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Latest posts by Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Canadian Dollars

Image source: Getty Images

The Canada Revenue Agency, or CRA, has their hands in the pockets of tax-paying citizens like us. It’s a necessary downside to living in this great country but also one that can be managed. Tax-saving strategies, like maximizing your Tax-Free Savings Account, or TFSA, can put significant amounts of money back in your wallet.

Here are two stocks to buy to earn tax-free dividend income and capital gains that the CRA can’t touch.

Enbridge: A 7.65% yield means there are a lot of CRA savings to be had

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is one of the most interesting opportunities for investors today. With its 7.65% yield and its standing as one of Canada’s top energy infrastructure companies, investors would do well adding it to their TFSA.

Let’s start with the dividend. Enbridge’s annual dividend of $3.55 per share is one that has been reliable and consistent over time. It’s also been growing over time. In fact, Enbridge has 28 years of annual dividend increases under its belt. During this time period, its annual dividend has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.25%. Essentially, the dividend today is 1,320% higher than it was in 1995.

So, let’s consider the implications of this. As we know, the CRA always gets a chunk of our investment income through taxation. Dividend income has a lower tax rate, but the taxation still adds up. For example, let’s assume you own 500 shares of Enbridge. This would translate into $1,775 of annual dividend income. Assuming your federal marginal tax rate is 29% and your provincial tax rate is 15%, your annual tax bill would be $465 for the dividends received.

This taxation amount adds up quickly over the years and as the money invested increases. Over five years, your tax payments to the CRA would amount to $2,325; over 10 years, your payments would amount to $4,650; and so on. While this rate is more attractive than the tax rate on interest income, it’s even more attractive to shelter it in a TFSA and skip the CRA payment altogether.

BCE: Canada’s telecom company is yielding 7.19%

When looking for stocks to buy in your TFSA, BCE (TSX:BCE) is another stock that I think we should all consider. Canada’s leading telecom company boasts an unmatched network, with the fastest and farthest-reaching broadband internet connection. Also, BCE has a leading position in fibre optics and 5G, which is on track to grow to 85% penetration in Canada.

All of this will continue to support the business and the dividend. In BCE’s latest quarter, cash flow from operations increased 18% to just over $2 billion. Over the last five years, BCE’s annual cash from operations has grown 12.6% to $8.3 billion.

Like Enbridge, BCE is a leading company with stable and growing cash flows and dividends. In fact, BCE’s dividend is 223% higher than it was in 2000, and it’s grown at a CAGR of 6.22% during this time period.

Buying BCE stock for your TFSA will shelter these dividends from the CRA’s tax bill. If you own 500 shares of BCE, your annual dividend income would be $1,935. Owning this dividend stock in your TFSA would allow you to skip the $507 annual CRA tax payment. And this is how to earn big TFSA income that the CRA can’t touch.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has a position in BCE and Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $5,500 Per Year in Passive Income and Pay None to the CRA

| Andrew Walker

This TFSA strategy increases returns, reduces risk, and avoids taxes.

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX infrastructure stocks are “hot buys” today for their visible, long growth runways.

Read more »

Businessmen teamwork brainstorming meeting.
Dividend Stocks

Recession-Proofing With Dividends: Canadian Picks That Stand the Test of Time

| Adam Othman

No matter how resilient a stock is, it may suffer a performance drop during a recession simply because of negative…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

BCE Stock: Should You Buy, Hold, or Sell?

| Kay Ng

Although BCE is considered by many investors as a blue-chip company, its dividend may not be as safe as one…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

The Top Stocks to Buy With $10,000 Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Have some extra cash to spare? Here are three top TSX stocks that you should be loading up on today.

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Buy Every Time They Go on Sale (Like Now)

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks still look oversold.

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Every Canadian Should Own in November 2023

| Puja Tayal

November brings with it a festive season rally and winter stocks update. Now is the time to own these TSX…

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Should You Invest to Earn $1,000 Every Month

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Earning $1,000 in monthly passive income is not an impossible goal with the right dividend stocks and patient investing.

Read more »