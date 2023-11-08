Home » Investing » The Best Passive Income Streams to Help Fund Your Future

The Best Passive Income Streams to Help Fund Your Future

These passive income streams offer long-term options you can pursue on your own time, creating cash that can fund your future for life!

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Female hand holding piggy bank. Save money and financial investment

Image source: Getty Images

Looking for some extra cash, but have no idea where to start? Or even more likely, don’t want to (or can’t) put in much effort? We’ve got you. Here are some of the best passive income streams you can use to help fund your future, and some investment strategies to match.

Buy a vending machine

If you have a bit of cash that you can afford to invest in something, don’t invest in an apartment to rent out in this market. Instead, consider purchasing a vending machine! While you’ll need permission to set them up, it’s an incredibly easy and lucrative way to make cash.

All you’ll have to do is purchase the machine and keep it stocked each day. Place it in high traffic areas such as hospitals, malls, office buildings, or even schools if they’ll allow it (universities are a great option here). You’ll collect cash daily, and soon it will pay for itself!

Get into face painting

As a mother of two, when I tell you that face painting will always be in demand I am so not joking. The lineups that children will stand in to look like a princess or spiderman are absolutely absurd. So, get in on the action!

You can market yourself out easily through online platforms, and the learning curve is not steep. Again, trust me as a mother who now does her own kids’ face paint. Plus, you can charge around $10 per kid. That can easily make you hundreds from one job!

Peer-to-peer lending

Ever have a friend ask for cash and pay you back? There are lots of those friends out there, and ones that will pay interest. Enter peer-to-peer lending. You can use services such as LendingTree that set you up with someone who will state in writing that they will pay you back, with interest.

Collecting this interest can also be an easy solution to creating just a bit of extra cash. But lend out a lot, and you could make incredible interest!

Dividend stocks

Now if you really want cash upfront and often, with minimal effort, dividend stocks are the way to go. These companies pay out cash on a regular basis, some even every month like a paycheque! This can be used to fund future investments, or to help pay your bills.

A great option right now would be Canadian banks. They have always recovered from economic downturns, and right now offer absurdly high dividend yields. Take Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO), with a current dividend yield of 5.41%. You can grab cash on a quarterly basis, and look forward to growth as the company continues to expand its United States operations and exchange-traded funds (ETF).

BMO stock also trades at just 10.6 times earnings, with shares still down 15% in the last year. There has already been some signs of improvement, so you may want to grab the opportunity to earn larger returns in the short term. But you’ll be almost guaranteed long-term rewards as well.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 3 Simple Ways to Keep Cash Coming for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're a retiree looking to create cash in retirement on your own terms, here's exactly where to start for…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

How Much Should You Invest Now to Retire by 50?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to retire early, all it takes is consistency. Keep up with this method and you could retire…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

Rate-Proof Your Returns: The Best Defensive Stocks for Canadians in a Rising Interest Rate Climate 

| Puja Tayal

Has your portfolio lost value in the last two years from aggressive interest rate hikes? Here’s a way to rate-proof…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Post-Pandemic Dividend Performers: Canadian Stocks Leading the Way

| Daniel Da Costa

These top Canadian stocks are not only finding ways to grow their revenue in this environment, but they're also increasing…

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Adam Othman

Even though the initial boom is over, renewable energy is still a market segment worth considering for a wide range…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $5,500 Per Year in Passive Income and Pay None to the CRA

| Andrew Walker

This TFSA strategy increases returns, reduces risk, and avoids taxes.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn Big TFSA Income That the CRA Can’t Touch

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock is one of the best stocks to buy for your TFSA in order to generate significant income…

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX infrastructure stocks are “hot buys” today for their visible, long growth runways.

Read more »