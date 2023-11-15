Home » Investing » 2 Top Telecommunication Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

2 Top Telecommunication Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

While beaten down in the last year, these two top telecom stocks can be excellent picks for your self-directed portfolio.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
stock data

Image source: Getty Images

The TSX has been on a roller coaster ride for over a year now. As of this writing, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is down by 5.44% from its 52-week high. The weakness in the Canadian benchmark index indicates declining share prices of publicly traded companies across the board, including Canada’s top telecom stocks.

While telecom stocks taking a beating might not seem reassuring to many, savvier investors might consider it a good opportunity to lock in higher-yielding dividends. Canadian telecom companies are well known for offering reliable payouts backed by revenue from the essential services they provide.

Despite the market correction weighing heavily on stocks across all industries, telecom stocks can be excellent investments to buy and hold for dividend income and long-term capital gains. In this piece, we will check out Canada’s top two telecom stocks to see which can be a better fit for your self-directed portfolio.

Telus

Telus (TSX:T) is a $34.55 billion market capitalization giant in the Canadian telecom industry and one of the Big Three wireless service providers in the country. With around 30% of the total market under its belt, it provides various essential services to over nine million customers nationwide.

While the growing borrowing costs have impacted Telus stock, much like the rest of the industry, it is still growing its customer base. The company’s restructuring costs have negatively impacted its profits, but the stock has a solid track record of consistent and profitable growth. Having grown its payouts to shareholders regularly, it can be a great asset to own for dividend income.

As of this writing, Telus stock trades for $23.77 per share, boasting a juicy 6.33% dividend yield.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE) is a $48.48 billion market capitalization giant that is the largest of the Big Three telecom companies in Canada. The wireless and internet service provider has roughly over a third of the market share of Canadian customers that rely on it for wireless, broadband, television, and landline phone services in the country. BCE is also the leading Canadian telecom in the 5G space.

Higher borrowing costs have had an impact on the company. However, the management’s decision to make cuts in its media division ensures more safety for shareholder dividends.

BCE uses debt to partially fund its capital programs. While growing interest expenses have put a dent in its profits, the company’s cost-cutting measures elsewhere provide some peace of mind to concerned investors. BCE looks well positioned to continue its 15-year dividend-growth streak.

As of this writing, BCE stock trades for $53.17 per share, boasting a juicy 7.28% dividend yield that you can lock into your portfolio today.

  • We just revealed five stocks as “best buys” this month … join Stock Advisor Canada to find out if BCE Inc. made the list!

Foolish takeaway

Whether we see a major market correction soon is impossible to predict. If it happens, share prices for BCE stock and Telus stock can see further declines before a potentially abrupt recovery. Regardless of broader market conditions, the two Canadian telecom giants keep adding to their customer bases.

The demand for their services will likely only increase in the future, accompanied by stronger cash flows. When it comes to adding the shares of these stocks to your self-directed portfolio, either can be a good fit. If I were to pick one, I would choose BCE stock for its industry-leading position and higher-yielding dividends at current levels.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Build the Most Wealth Without the CRA Checking on You

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TFSA is the ultimate wealth builder and users can prevent the CRA’s intervention by simply complying with the rules.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

3 Great Investments That Will Provide You With Monthly Income in 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Monthly dividend stocks on the TSX such as Exchange Income should be part of your equity portfolio in 2024.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy When the Market Is Volatile

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, consistent dividend hikes, and healthy growth prospects, these three stocks would be excellent buys in…

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Small-Cap Stocks Packing Enormous Potential

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three Canadian small-cap stocks with market-beating returns in 2023 are exciting buys for their enormous growth potential.

Read more »

Two colleagues working on new global financial strategy plan using tablet and laptop.
Dividend Stocks

Is Manulife Stock a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

| Kay Ng

Manulife stock trades at a low multiple. It has solid earnings growth potential and offers a nice dividend yield and…

Read more »

A colourful firework display
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Big a Deal to Miss

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

As the market eventually recovers , we'll be looking for these dividend stocks to offer a deal for long-term investors.

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

Nutrien Stock Is Down 22% in 2023: Buy Now or Avoid?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) stock had a rough third quarter, with shares down 22% year to date. But are shares now undervalued?

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX dividend stocks from different sectors are no-brainer buys for long-term investors.

Read more »