Home » Investing » 3 Great Investments That Will Provide You With Monthly Income in 2024

3 Great Investments That Will Provide You With Monthly Income in 2024

Monthly dividend stocks on the TSX such as Exchange Income should be part of your equity portfolio in 2024.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Payday ringed on a calendar

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend stocks provide investors with a low-cost way to create a passive income stream. But investors shouldn’t go chasing a dividend stock only due to its high yield. Dividend payouts are not guaranteed, so you need to further analyze a company’s ability to maintain these payouts across business cycles.

For instance, companies part of your dividend portfolio should generate stable cash flows and ideally expand their earnings over time, which results in consistent dividend hikes. These dividend stocks should also have a low payout ratio, providing them with the flexibility to reinvest in growth projects, lower balance sheet debt, and increase dividends.

Here are three such TSX stocks that pay you a monthly dividend.

Pizza Pizza Royalty stock

Valued at $455 million by market cap, Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA) offers you an annual dividend of $0.93 per share, translating to a forward yield of 6.7%.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, Pizza Pizza increased same-store sales growth by 7% year over year, allowing it to increase total sales by 9% as it opened 11 new net restaurants in the September quarter. Its adjusted earnings per share also rose to $0.26 in Q3, up from $0.23 in the year-ago period.

Its solid earnings in Q3 allowed Pizza Pizza to increase its dividend by more than 5% year over year. The company has raised its dividend for the eighth time since 2020, which is impressive in a post-pandemic world that is grappling with inflation and supply chain disruptions.

Exchange Income stock

One of the most popular monthly dividend stocks on the TSX, Exchange Income (TSX:EIF) has created massive wealth for shareholders. In the past two decades, EIF stock has returned 433% to shareholders, compared to the 166% returns of the TSX index. After adjusting for dividends, ETF stock has returned a staggering 2,470% to shareholders since November 2003.

Despite its outsized gains, EIF stock pays shareholders an annual dividend of $2.52 per share, indicating a yield of 5.7%.

In Q3 of 2023, Exchange Income reported revenue of $688 million, up 17% year over year. Its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) grew by 125 to $168 million, while free cash flow stood at $74 million, up 8% year over year.

Exchange Income invested $43 million in capital expenditures, which should drive its future cash flows higher and support dividend hikes. It ended Q2 with a payout ratio of less than 60%, providing it with the flexibility to focus on accretive acquisitions.

Whitecap Resources stock

The final monthly dividend stock on my list is Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP), a company part of the energy sector. Valued at less than $6 billion by market cap, Whitecap acquires, develops, and produces oil and gas assets in Western Canada.

Whitecap ended Q3 with a net debt of $1.3 billion and will now return 75% of free funds flow to shareholders. Since Whitecap acquired XTO Energy Canada for $1.9 billion in Q3 of 2022, the company has reduced net debt by $900 million and returned close to $450 million to shareholders via dividends and buybacks.

Priced at 7.3 times forward earnings, Whitecap trades at a discount of 50% to consensus price target estimates.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy When the Market Is Volatile

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, consistent dividend hikes, and healthy growth prospects, these three stocks would be excellent buys in…

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Small-Cap Stocks Packing Enormous Potential

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three Canadian small-cap stocks with market-beating returns in 2023 are exciting buys for their enormous growth potential.

Read more »

A colourful firework display
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Big a Deal to Miss

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

As the market eventually recovers , we'll be looking for these dividend stocks to offer a deal for long-term investors.

Read more »

Two colleagues working on new global financial strategy plan using tablet and laptop.
Dividend Stocks

Is Manulife Stock a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

| Kay Ng

Manulife stock trades at a low multiple. It has solid earnings growth potential and offers a nice dividend yield and…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

Nutrien Stock Is Down 22% in 2023: Buy Now or Avoid?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) stock had a rough third quarter, with shares down 22% year to date. But are shares now undervalued?

Read more »

stock data
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Telecommunication Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Adam Othman

While beaten down in the last year, these two top telecom stocks can be excellent picks for your self-directed portfolio.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX dividend stocks from different sectors are no-brainer buys for long-term investors.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

These 3 Stocks Just Raised Their Dividends

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) continue raising their dividends in 2023.

Read more »