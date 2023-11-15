Home » Investing » Solopreneurs: Stop Fearing the Future. Prepare for it!

Solopreneurs: Stop Fearing the Future. Prepare for it!

Solopreneurs have had a difficult last few years, but don’t give up on your future! Simply prepare for it with these easy steps.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
stock analysis

Image source: Getty Images

It’s no secret that the last year, and indeed the last few years, have been quite difficult for small business owners. While that’s true, a new study by Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) has found it’s been even harder for solopreneurs. These are entrepreneurs who are the only employees of their business. And these business owners are quite pessimistic about the future.

Today, let’s look at how solopreneurs can stop fearing the future of their business, prepare for it, and thrive!

What the study found

The new survey by TD Insurance found that these solopreneurs were the least optimistic about their business’s future. Only 55% saw their business lasting beyond the next decade compared to 70% of small business owners with more than one employee.

The main issue was that these solopreneurs weren’t protecting their businesses to survive. There was little protection from unexpected events, events that could impact whether the company survives or thrives. In fact, only 33% of companies were insured.

Furthermore, 46% felt coverage wasn’t necessary, as they were the only employee. Solopreneurs also admitted that they held a weak understanding of insurance coverage at 41%, with 63% being less likely to speak with an insurance advisor.

Start protection!

Whether you’re a hair stylist going house to house, a carpenter doing odd jobs, or even an online solopreneur, get insurance. There are many reasons why, but in the end, you’re protecting your business and yourself.

Solopreneur insurance protects your business, your assets, and even your own personal finances. You could end up facing huge losses from lawsuits, property damage, or even medical expenses if you’re not covering yourself.

Types of coverage should include items such as professional liability insurance to protect against lawsuits. Liability insurance is for property damage or injuries. Business property insurance protects you if you lose items in a fire. There’s also health insurance, disability insurance, and even cyber liability in the case of a data breach. Bad things like these are possible and can cost you significantly.

Create an emergency fund

For items not covered by insurance, it’s also quite important to have some cash set aside to prepare for an emergency. This could include opening up a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to create an emergency fund for your business.

You should aim to create at least three to six months of operational expenses. This would mean creating a budget and putting aside cash just as you would for your own home emergency fund. However, you can also achieve this amount sooner by investing in safe, reliable stocks, bonds, and Guaranteed Investment Certificates.

A great choice right now would be a bank such as TD stock. Shares are down but recovering as we may be exiting this bear market. Shares are down 5% in the last year but up 5% in the last month alone. Yet it still trades at 10.89 times earnings, with a dividend of 4.59% as of writing to add more income. So, prepare now and stop fearing the future! In fact, you could thrive in it.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Question marks in a pile
Stocks for Beginners

Up 27% in 2023, Is FirstService Stock Worth a Buy Today?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

FirstService (TSX:FSV) stock has risen dramatically this year, with analysts expecting even more growth. But can it keep up in…

Read more »

Top view of people having party, gathering, celebrating together
Stocks for Beginners

The Best Canadian Food Stocks in November 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These food stocks show signs of improvement, maybe not immediately but certainly in the future. So, get them while they're…

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Stocks for Beginners

2 Stocks That Could Beat a Bear Market

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are plenty of great stocks to consider right now to beat a bear market. Here are two must-haves for…

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Stocks for Beginners

Dollarama Stock Hits 52-Week Highs, But is it Due to Drop?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dollarama stock (TSX:DOL) continues to trade near 52-week highs. So does that mean its due for a dip, or to…

Read more »

think thought consider
Stocks for Beginners

5 Tips for New Investors to Preserve Capital and Make Money

| Kay Ng

Are you lost in the market and don't know where to invest your money? Hopefully, these five tips will give…

Read more »

investment research
Stocks for Beginners

Want Passive Income? You’re Likely Doing it Wrong

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income is not a side hustle or even just dividend income. So don't make these mistakes, and instead include…

Read more »

A brown bear sitting on a rock
Dividend Stocks

The Counter-Intuitive Art of Buying More During a Bearish Turn

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

By following these strategies, you can certainly take advantage of this bear market and get the returns you've been hoping…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Stocks for Beginners

Bears in the Market: Why it’s the Best Time for Canadians to Diversify

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Diversification is key if you want to create long-term income, but this bear market offers even more in the short…

Read more »