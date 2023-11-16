Home » Investing » The Top Stocks to Buy With $3,000 Right Now

The Top Stocks to Buy With $3,000 Right Now

The TSX today is recovering, so it seems, which means there is perhaps little time to get in on these great deals.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessmen teamwork brainstorming meeting.

Image source: Getty Images

The TSX today continues to climb, rising past the $20,000 mark for the first time since September of this year. While we’re not out of the woods yet, it seems as though some analysts believe the elusive soft landing may be in our future.

With that in mind, there are some top stocks that investors should consider buying while they’re still a deal. So if you have $3,000 on hand, these are the stocks to buy on the TSX today.

First $1,000

For the first $1,000, I would still consider some of the dividend stocks that are on sale these days. You can grab a high dividend yield while shares are down. However, I wouldn’t necessarily go with the highest yield you can find. Instead, you want a company that offers a great yield, as well as a practical guarantee of returns.

For that, I would look to top stocks in the banking sector, specifically Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM). CIBC stock remains one of the most beaten down of the banking stocks. Shares are down 16% in the last year, with the company trading at 11 times earnings.

This follows the company reporting a huge earnings miss during the last quarter. So the next quarter should hopefully see an improvement. Meanwhile, you can grab CIBC stock for a major dividend of 6.53% as of writing. And as with past economic downturns, CIBC stock has surged back to 52-week highs within a year of hitting lows. So definitely pick up and hold this stock on the TSX today.

Second $1,000

The second $1,000 should potentially go to a growth stock. Yet, it should be one that isn’t going to drop as investors look to take cash out and invest in other companies in a bear market. That’s why I would consider investing in a company such as Shopify (TSX:SHOP).

Shopify stock remains a strong performer this year, with shares up 75% in the last year alone. Yet, it’s still less than half of its all-time highs, still offering a pretty strong opportunity for investors. Shopify stock has also continued to focus on getting back to basics. After massive layoffs and the sale of its logistics business, the company is looking to focus back on ecommerce, with the addition of artificial intelligence (AI).

Yet, investors may once again get excited about the future of Shopify stock in a bull market. After all, its best week for sales is coming up, Black Friday to Cyber Monday. And with more cash on hand as inflation and interest rates flatten, we could see even more growth for Shopify stock.

Last $1,000

For the last $1,000, I would look to a company that will provide protection should we enter another downturn. That could be this year, it could be 10 years from now. But no matter what, consider picking up a stock that’s going to protect you no matter what the market does.

Now, usually I would recommend Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). This is a top stock on the TSX today, and certainly if you can afford it go for it. But shares are over $3,000 right now. Therefore, go with Constellation stock’s spinoff of Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI).

Topicus stock is doing the same thing as Constellation, under its management, but in Europe. Therefore, you get a chance at major growth in the coming years, but with a focus on essential software needed for our everyday use. So that last $1,000 would certainly do well in the hands of Topicus stock. Especially as shares continue to climb, up 21% in the last year alone.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce, Shopify, and Topicus.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify and Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

2 Top TSX Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Investing in these two top TSX growth stocks can multiply your hard-earned savings faster than you think.

Read more »

work from home
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks for Beginners in November 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two cheap Canadian stocks with high-growth potential are ideal options for beginners.

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Tech Stocks

WELL Health Stock Jumps on Record Earnings, Time to Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

WELL stock has long been suffering, despite achieving record results, yet now the company may bounce back after superb earnings…

Read more »

Retirement
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks to Help You Retire Rich

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors can consider investing in quality growth stocks such as GFL and EQB to benefit from outsized gains in…

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Tech Stocks

1 Tech Stock You’ll Be Glad You Bought When the Bull Market Roars

| Adam Othman

Even the tech stocks that usually perform contrarian to the overall market may get a significant boost when the market…

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, November 14

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides corporate earnings, TSX investors will closely monitor the important U.S. consumer inflation report today.

Read more »

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

3 Tech Stocks to Buy as They Bounce Back

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These tech stocks aren't just due to rise, they already have. And they're likely to keep rising as we eventually…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

SPY Stock Is Just the Tip of the Iceberg for Canadians Investing in the U.S.

| Aditya Raghunath

The SPY index is good option for investors looking to earn inflation-beating returns over time. But you can supplement your…

Read more »