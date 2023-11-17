Home » Investing » 3 Reasons I’m Buying Topicus Stock Today

3 Reasons I’m Buying Topicus Stock Today

Topicus (TSXV:TOI) stock has climbed 21% in the last year, but went through a dip recently, which is exactly the right time to buy.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.

Source: Getty Images

There aren’t too many stocks out there that I’m considering buying, never mind actually picking up on the TSX today. The market remains down but has shown signs of improvement thanks to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) improvement in the United States this week. However, when it comes to a safe, stable growth stock, I would consider Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) the best option. In fact, there are at least three reasons I’m buying Topicus stock these days.

It’s essential

There aren’t too many tech stocks out there that can claim to be actually essential. Yet that’s what Topicus stock is. The company acquires essential software companies across Europe. These are companies we need every day without even realizing it. These companies offer software to take out library books, purchase tickets for the subway, or even just check your bus schedule.

These essential software companies are only growing more and more. Yet they’re small, which is why it’s fairly easy for Topicus stock to pick them up. Topicus then pushes them out under its own brand, so it can rake in revenue.

Once that’s done, Topicus stock can simply go out and purchase more companies, create more revenue, and continue the process again and again. And there’s proof the company can make this work.

The best backer

There’s something some may not realize about Topicus stock, and that’s that it’s a spinoff of Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). Constellation stock has been around for decades, doing exactly what I just described. Its management team has been wildly successful at this method of growth through acquisitions.

The acquisition company has grown substantially, moving the share price from double to quadruple digits in the last decade or so. Now, it’s a fairly expensive stock. This is exactly why the company wanted to create the spin-off version of Topicus stock.

Now, the two companies are looking like they could practically take over the world. With Constellation stock focusing on North America and Topicus stock on Europe, the pair should see massive increases in share price and the bottom line in the near and distant future.

Growth and more growth

Topicus stock recently reported earnings for its third quarter, with growth across the board speaking to even more in the future. Topicus stock saw revenue rise 22%, with 8% from organic growth alone. Net income was up to €28.3 million from €18.4 million, with cash flows from operations also rising €14.6 million to €25.5 million compared to €10.9 million last year, representing an increase of 134%!

So, despite being relatively new on the market, Topicus stock looks like it’s already going to be rising the same way that Constellation stock did over a decade before. And with management from Constellation on its side, it’s a stock that investors can feel confident in.

Yet shares are still a steal, in my view. Shares are up 21% in the last year but down about 7% in the last week. It’s unclear why the company remains a hold, but that could perhaps just be due to the current bear market we’re in. It remains to be seen whether it’s a better time coming for acquisitions, as interest rates and inflation fall. So, Topicus stock could, in fact, rise further, with now a great time to consider picking up the stock on the dip. I know I’ll be considering it.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Topicus.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

sale discount best price
Tech Stocks

Black Friday Is Coming, and These Top Stocks Are Still on Sale

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These top stocks are just looking for that final push to perhaps soar back to greatness, and Black Friday could…

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

Tapping Into the Future: The Rise of AI Stocks

| Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA

Despite challenges, the enthusiasm for investing in the future through AI stocks is high, as AI presents numerous opportunities for…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Tech Stocks

Nuvei Stock Is on Fire This Month: Is it a Good Buy Today?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) stock may be down 33%, but it jumped 32% in the last month alone. Is it time to…

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

2 Top TSX Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Investing in these two top TSX growth stocks can multiply your hard-earned savings faster than you think.

Read more »

Businessmen teamwork brainstorming meeting.
Tech Stocks

The Top Stocks to Buy With $3,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TSX today is recovering, so it seems, which means there is perhaps little time to get in on these…

Read more »

work from home
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks for Beginners in November 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two cheap Canadian stocks with high-growth potential are ideal options for beginners.

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Tech Stocks

WELL Health Stock Jumps on Record Earnings, Time to Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

WELL stock has long been suffering, despite achieving record results, yet now the company may bounce back after superb earnings…

Read more »

Retirement
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks to Help You Retire Rich

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors can consider investing in quality growth stocks such as GFL and EQB to benefit from outsized gains in…

Read more »