Home » Investing » Earn Big Income in Your TFSA That the CRA Can’t Touch

Earn Big Income in Your TFSA That the CRA Can’t Touch

Canadian investors can buy and hold quality TSX stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners in a TFSA and earn big income in 2024.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

The CRA, or Canada Revenue Agency, is the tax authority in Canada and is the one-stop shop for anything related to taxes. While taxes are an integral part of every economy, individuals and households should look to limit their tax liability as much as possible.

Here, we will focus on how Canadians can create enormous passive income that is sheltered from CRA taxes. Let’s go.

Find the right account, like the TFSA

The TFSA, or Tax-Free Savings Account, was introduced back in 2009. It is a popular registered account in Canada due to the flexibility associated with it as well as its tax-sheltered status. The TFSA contribution limit increases each year, while any unused contribution room can also be carried forward to subsequent years.

In 2023, the TFSA contribution limit increased by $6,500, bringing the total contribution room to $88,000. Any Canadian resident over the age of 18 is eligible to contribute to this account. Moreover, you can hold a variety of qualified investments in a TFSA, including bonds, stocks, mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds in a TFSA.

Automate your TFSA contributions

Dollar-cost averaging is the best strategy to gain exposure to the equity market. Here, you allocate a certain portion of your savings each month and invest in individual stocks or exchange-traded funds.

Given the contribution limit of $6,500 in 2023, Canadians should look to invest $500 each month and buy shares of quality companies to benefit from outsized returns over time. Further, a monthly investment of $500 will balloon to $103,276 in 10 years and to $382,848 in 20 years, given annual returns of 10%.

Where to invest in 2023?

A majority of your equity savings should be allocated toward exchange-traded funds, which lowers overall risk. In order to make enormous passive income in a TFSA, you need to invest in quality dividend stocks and reinvest the dividend income to buy additional shares over time, thereby compounding your total returns.

Moreover, for those who have a higher risk appetite, investing in blue-chip growth stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is a great option. BEP stock has already delivered outsized returns to shareholders. After adjusting for dividends, BEP has gained over 1,550% in the last two decades. So, an investment of $6,500 in BEP stock in November 2003 would be worth $107,260 today.

Due to an uncertain macro environment, shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners are down 45% from all-time highs. But the pullback has increased its dividend yield to 5.4%, which is quite tasty.

Brookfield Renewable Partners is among the largest clean energy companies globally. It has a widening portfolio of cash-generating assets, allowing it to increase dividend payouts consistently each year.

Despite its massive size, BEP expects to grow earnings between 5% and 9% each year in the medium term, fueling its dividend growth.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Brookfield Renewable$34.30190$1.86$353Quarterly

If you invest $6,500 in BEP stock today, you will earn $350 in annual dividend income. Moreover, BEP stock trades at a discount of 23.5% to consensus price target estimates as Wall Street remains bullish on its long-term prospects.

If BEP stock trades near consensus estimates, investors may earn $1,527 via capital gains. So, total returns in the next 12 months may be close to $1,880, all of which is exempt from CRA taxes.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks With Lucrative Yields in November 2023

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of stocks in this market, which boasts lucrative yields. Here are two you should consider this month.

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

Navigating the World of REITs: Dividend Gems in the Canadian Real Estate Sector

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Real estate stocks remain some of the best options for dividend income, but these two are the ones I'd consider…

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average CPP Benefit at Age 65

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian retirees should supplement CPP payouts by owning a portfolio of blue-chip dividend stocks such as Enbridge.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

My 3 Favourite TSX Dividend Stocks for November 2023

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and high yields, these three TSX dividend stocks are excellent buys this month.

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investing: A Proven Path for Canadian Income Seekers

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in dividend income? Here’s how you can do it successfully!

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dividend Aristocrats: The Backbone of Reliable Investing

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This ETF provides a tailored portfolio of Canadian dividend aristocrat stocks.

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

Heads Up! This Little Known TSX Lender Has a 6.4% Yield

| Andrew Button

First National Financial (TSX:FN) stock has a 7.1% yield.

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Oversold Dividend-Growth Stocks That Could Rebound Swiftly

| Joey Frenette

I'd buy CP Rail (TSX:CP) stock and another intriguing Canadian stock before shares recover further.

Read more »