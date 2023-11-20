Home » Investing » With a 4.6% Dividend Yield, Is it Time to Buy Granite Stock?

With a 4.6% Dividend Yield, Is it Time to Buy Granite Stock?

Granite stock (TSX:GRT.UN) may be down in the last year, but industrial stocks are only set to rise, and Granite stock could certainly be a leader.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When it comes to growth, many investors tend to focus on the dividend yield alone. And granted, that’s what I’ve put in this title. However, what investors should instead focus on is how you can create passive income. That passive income includes dividends, sure. But it also includes returns.

Therefore, when we look at Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN), you can certainly be happy that it has a higher dividend yield. But don’t forget about returns as well. So that’s why today we’re going to look at why there is more growth coming for Granite stock, and why now is the time to bring in that dividend while you can.

Earnings growth

Industrial companies remain strong, with the need for warehouses, assembly lines and storage space continuing to be driven by demand. This is why Granite stock saw yet another strong quarter during its latest results. The company not only continues to grow operations, but also bring in cash from smart business moves. This included the sale of its property in Concord, Ontario for $20.6 million.

Looking at financials, Granite stock saw net income rise significantly to $109.2 million from $94 million the year before. Funds from operations also rose to $79.1 million from $70.7 million in 2022. That’s despite seeing foreign exchange rates making an impact on the bottom line.

Granite did recognize net fair value losses of $53.2 million in the third quarter, due to expansion in discount and terminal capitalization rates. This again was impacted by foreign markets. However, the value should increase once the dollar in these areas rises again.

Analysts on board

Analysts were quite bullish not just about Granite stock, but the industrial sector in general. Especially going into the holiday season when these companies are in high demand and come into the spotlight once more.

Granite stock now has an outperform rating across the board. The company fell in line with expected results, yet due to occupancy slippage in the United States investors were scared off. However, this could turn out to be an attractive choice for investors.

With a solid leasing pipeline, new construction startups and more long-term lease agreements, Granite stock looks like an attractive option based on analyst recommendations as well.

Valuable today

Granite stock has a solid future ahead, but according to these analysts looks to be valuable right now. The REIT is down 11% in the last year as of writing, trading at just 0.82 times book value as of writing. And with a dividend yield at 4.6%, this is far higher than the five-year average of 3.98%.

Furthermore, the dividend stock may have some lower results in the last quarter. However, overall it remains a strong stock that is financially stable. It would take just 57.9% of its equity to pay off all its debts at the time of writing. Therefore, you don’t have to worry about a dividend cut, and indeed the company looks like it will continue to increase that dividend.

So, if you want growth from the industrial sector, and high dividend income, get it while you can with Granite stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

The Future of Dividend Investing: Trends and Predictions for Canada 

| Puja Tayal

Now is a good time to boost your dividend portfolio, as these stocks could recover from their lows in 2024.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Dividend-Yielding Blue Chips: Canada’s Prime Investment Opportunities

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These blue-chip stocks offer investors major growth as well as dividends, as the market returns to normal. So, make sure…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

This 9.6% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Diversified Royalty is a monthly dividend TSX stock that offers shareholders a tasty dividend yield in 2023.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Defensive Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, stable cash flows, and high yields, these three defensive stocks are excellent additions to your…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

2 Monthly Dividend-Paying Stocks for Passive Income

| Adam Othman

While dividend-payout frequency ranks lower than yield and sustainability when it comes to the factors that should influence your investment…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Yes, You Can Retire on Dividends: 3 Big Yields up to 8%

| Andrew Button

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock has a nearly 8% yield.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

4 Amazing Canadian REITs to Secure Your Future

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The real estate sector today is unpredictable but four Canadian REITs with strong fundamentals can sustain dividend payments for years.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Is This Undervalued TSX Dividend Stock a Good Buy Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Exchange Income is a TSX dividend stock, which is trading at a massive discount to consensus price target estimates in…

Read more »